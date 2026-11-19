The San Francisco Giants' offseason plan is clear: Pitching, pitching, pitching. After a disastrous showing from the rotation and bullpen last year, the Giants need all the help they can get through trades and free agency to field a competitive pitching staff in 2027.

President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey has laid out his approach to the offseason, with the Giants seemingly shopping in the bargain bin for relievers to fill their needs but won't break the bank. Posey also said the team wants to be competitive in 2027, but will use this year as a gap year while many talented prospects in the minors get ready to help the big-league club.

That strategy includes not signing free agents with a qualifying offer attached, as Posey feels the loss of a relatively high draft pick and a decent chunk of international pool money isn't worth the talents of whomever they sign. There is reason behind this. The Giants have been one of the better teams in baseball over the last few years at signing the top player in the international market, with the biggest get being Josuar Gonzalez, whom the Giants see as the shortstop of the future.

It's perfectly reasonable for Posey not to want to give up international pool money, as that's where they've been most successful, but one free agent on the market is worth the risk and fits the team's needs perfectly.

Adrian Morejon is coming off a stellar season with the division-rival Padres, throws hard, and would be the best left-handed reliever the Giants have had in years. An All-Star in 2025, Morejon followed that up with a 2.83 ERA in 86 innings, 107 strikeouts, and has been pivotal for San Diego in the playoffs. At just 27, he's one of the youngest available free agents, and since becoming fully healthy in 2024 after elbow issues, Morejon's ERA has been under three while throwing 60+ innings each year.

Adrian Morejon would be the best lefty reliever for the Giants in years Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For a Giants bullpen that struggled mightily last season, especially from the left side, Morejon would instantly boost the staff and give Tony Vitello a shutdown arm in the late innings; plus, he's pitched in the NL West his whole career.

The under-the-hood numbers are even better. His sinker sits at 99 and easily hits triple digits, and every single category on Morejon's Baseball Savant page is in the 90th percentile or higher, except for two. He is undoubtedly one of the best left-handed pitchers in baseball and the Giants' offseason would grade high if Morejon were introduced at Oracle Park.

Buster Posey is within reason not to want to risk signing players with a qualifying offer. Drafting and signing international players has been one of the things the team has been good at in the last few years. Adrian Morejon is well worth the risk.