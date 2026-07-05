Giants Logan Webb, Luis Arraez Each Earn Another All-Star Game Selection

The San Francisco Giants aren’t going anywhere in the National League playoff race. But they get an All-Star just the same.

Major League Baseball unveiled the starters, reserves and pitchers for the National League and the National League on Saturday, and the Giants ended up with just two selections.

Pitcher Logan Webb and infielder Luis Arraez will represent San Francisco at the All-Star Game on July 14 in Philadelphia.

Giants All-Star Revealed

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Webb was just named the National League starting pitcher of the month after a brilliant month that led him to win the award for the first time.

Webb went 3-1 in June with a 0.71 ERA. He returned from the injured list in late May after a bout with knee bursitis and brought his season ERA down from 4.82 to 3.09 by the end of the month. He gave up 19 hits, four runs (three earned) and four walks in 38 innings. Batters hit just .148 against him. He threw at least seven innings in each game and posted eight innings in three straight starts from June 8-21.

Arraez will be an All-Star for the fourth time. He went three straight seasons — one with the Minnesota Twins and two more with the Miami Marlins from 2022-24. He also won the batting title in all three of those seasons. but ended the 2024 season with the San Diego Padres after a trade.

He joined the Giants as a free agent and is among the best hitters in the league once again. For just the third time in his career he could finish a season with an OPS of better than .800. He also moved from first base in San Diego last season to second base this year and, working with infield coach Ron Washington, as emerged as a much better defender than expected. Like several other Giants, he could be elsewhere after the trade deadline as he’ll be sought-after due to an expiring contract.

The Giants were all about the pitching last year at the All-Star Game in Atlanta as three pitchers were selected — starters Robbie Ray and Logan Webb along with reliever Randy Rodriguez. Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey has already stated publicly that he won’t entertain trade inquiries about Webb. Ray is entering the final year of his contract and could be a prime contender to be traded. Rodriguez is out for the season after elbow surgery.

Webb and outfielder Heliot Ramos were the Giants’ only representatives in 2024 at Globe Life Filed in Arlington. Both were making their All-Star Game debuts. Ramos was a rookie at the time. Pitchers were also the Giants’ representatives in 2023 as Alex Cobb and reliever Camilo Doval both made the team in the game played at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park.