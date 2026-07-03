Giants Preserve Bullpen Depth Following Successful Outright

The San Francisco Giants know one thing: moving forward, they need to hold onto as many young pitchers as possible. Given the current state of the pitching depth, San Francisco needs some of these youngsters to pan out, both in the bullpen and as starting pitchers.

Currently well under .500, the Giants made a move last week, designating 25-year-old right-handed pitcher Wilkin Ramos for assignment following his struggle in his Major League debut. Pitching against the Milwaukee Brewers in two games, Ramos was hit hard, holding a 22.50 ERA in two innings of work.

Ramos has the stuff to be successful in the majors, but that wouldn't be the case if you were casually looking at his track record in a small sample size. But, as reported by NBC Sports, Ramos has successfully cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento.

The Benefit of Keeping Ramos

San Francisco Giants pitcher Wilkin Ramos (71) delivers a pitch. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Getting his contract selected by the franchise in June, and given that he didn't stay at the major league level long enough, as well as lacking three years of big league service time, Wilkins gets to continue his professional journey as a member of the Giants.

Wilkins began the 2026 season at the Triple-A level, collecting 32.2 innings of work across 22 games. Holding a 4.13 ERA and a 1.52 WHIP proves that he needs extra time to work on his command before he gets another crack at the big leagues.

Luckily for the Giants' front office, if another pitching injury happens, Wilkins could have his contract selected again. Should that happen, Wilkins would need to perform better at Triple-A and have that carry over, therefore bettering his chances of remaining on the MLB roster.

Knowing that the organization was confident enough in Ramos to give him a shot at the MLB level, it's promising that he could develop into one of their better bullpen arms with the right training. Overall, in his minor league career, Ramos holds a 3.30 ERA in 210 games, collecting 354 strikeouts along the way, with a 27-18 record.

The current state of the San Francisco bullpen ranks 20th in ERA with a 4.36, so if things out of the pen don't get any better, the front office might not have a choice other than giving Ramos another chance. Either that, or he could catch the eye of a contending team at the trade deadline, looking to bolster their bullpen.