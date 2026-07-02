Heliot Ramos Is Forcing the Giants Into a Tough Outfield Decision

The San Francisco Giants lost one of their most athletic outfielders when Heliot Ramos went on the injured list clear back in May. He had just begun to establish himself as an everyday player when the right quad strain injury occurred.

Now he’s back. He’s not just back, he’s swinging and he’s hot. Every time he takes a stand in the batter’s box he is making the Giants face the fact that he deserves to stay in the lineup.

He missed six weeks of the season in recovery, but when he stepped foot on the MLB field, he meant business. He didn’t need any time to find the magic again, it apparently never left. He has homered twice within his first few games back and added an RBI Triple on Wednesday evening. He helped the team finally snap a losing streak against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Ramos Picked Up Right Where He Left Off

San Francisco Giants left fielder Heliot Ramos | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course the Giants hoped that Ramos could return and pick right back up where he left off, and that’s exactly what he did.

After undergoing a seven-game rehab assignment in Triple-A Sacramento, Ramos looked ready for MLB action. During those games, he was batting .346 while also collecting four extra-base hits and scoring seven runs.

When Ramos stepped back onto the field on June 28, the team elected to have him just serve as the DH to ease him back into the game. But, Ramos must not have really needed easing back in. He has hit the ground running.

In his first four games back he has had 10 at-bats with, four runs, two home runs and three RBI. He has struck out once and walked once.

The Giants Have an Outfield Puzzle Problem

It’s a good problem to have, but nonetheless, the Giants now have a problem in the outfield.

Jung Hoo Lee remains solid in the everyday lineup. Harrison Bader is nearing return from injury. Casey Schmitt has played in the outfield during Ramos’ injury absence. Victor Bericoto has been playing well, even adding on the offensive side.

That’s more capable outfielders than positions.

Manager Tony Vitello has already started the shuffle by letting Ramos see some time in right field while Lee handles center. Given that Ramos played right in the minors, he looks comfortable there. If they decide to leave him there, it gives San Francisco some more lineup options.

Ramos Is Too Good to Ignore

San Francisco Giants left fielder Heliot Ramos | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After having a breakout campaign in 2024 and then remaining consistently good in 2025, Ramos was expected to be a strong part of the Giants’ team.

His performance coming off the injured list just reinforces his importance to this organization.

Whether the Giants ultimately decide he is a cornerstone piece or use him as a valuable trade chip is yet to be seen. But, every time he steps into the box, he is contributing to a team that has struggled to produce and taking him out would leave a lot of questions.