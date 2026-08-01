Giants Take Harrison Bader Saga to New Level with This Decision

Harrison Bader would appear to be done for the season. The San Francisco Giants have made sure of that.

After announcing that Bader was now dealing with a left foot injury, the Giants also announced that they would be suspending payment of the remainder of his two-year contract until Bader returns.

It’s a significant step for a team to withhold payment of a contract due to injury. It indicates that San Francisco’s leadership is not happy with Bader riding a scooter while undergoing treatment for his plantar fasciitis, which has kept him out of the lineup for two months.

Giants Take Big Step on Harrison Bader

The Giants are suspending payment to Harrison Bader as they continue to investigate his scooter accident. Here’s Buster Posey’s statement: pic.twitter.com/tLxSnc8NxR — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) July 31, 2026

Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey offered a statement after making the decision.

“Over the weekend, Harrison Bader was involved in an accident that has delayed Harrison’s prior treatment timeline for plantar fasciitis and, unfortunately, his return to the field. We are still investigating the circumstances of the accident, but we will be suspending payment to Harrison until he is able to resume performing services for the club.”

The Giants signed Bader to a two-year, $20.5 million deal before the season. In 30 games he slashed .170/.198/.358 with five home runs and 14 RBI.

Many contracts have clauses that outline what a player can and cannot do while they are injured. If Bader’s contract explicitly barred him from using a scooter, it’s possible the Giants could void the deal.

Per SFist, Bader was involved in a scooter accident with a San Francisco fire truck early Sunday morning at Balboa Café, which is at Greenwich and Fillmore in San Francisco. Witnesses told news outlets that Bader’s scooter collided with the truck and that led the wheel to roll over his foot, which caused a significant enough injury to end his season.

That delayed Bader’s trip to Indianapolis to see a specialist for his plantar fasciitis. He never made the trip, and the details of his accident were slow to trickle out, including to the Giants.

San Francisco is only carrying four outfielders right now — Drew Gilbert, Jung Hoo Lee, Grant McCray and Heliot Ramos. There is a possibility that the Giants could trade Ramos before the deadline. The Giants are also reeling from losing infielder Casey Schmitt for four-to-six weeks after surgery.

San Francisco is on the road this weekend to face the San Diego Padres in a series that runs through the weekend.