How Son of Giants Legend is Carving Own Legacy at Arizona Fall League

Sons of Major League Baseball players have an opportunity to ask their dads questions that the ordinary baseball player just wouldn't be able to.

It's like a resource they can pull off the shelf anytime they need. It can help them accelerate their development as a player and follow in their father's footsteps.

That's life for San Francisco Giants prospect Kaeden Kent. He's not just the son of a former Major League Baseball player. He's the son of a legend, San Francisco Giants second baseman Jeff Kent, who was just inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in July.

This month the younger Kent is doing something that even his father didn't get to do. He's playing in the Arizona Fall League. That’s not Jeff Kent’s fault. After all, it was a league formed for prospects in 1992 and by then Kent was playing for the Toronto Blue Jays.

But for the younger Kent, who dreams of playing one day of playing for the most important franchise to his father's career, the AFL is a terrific launching pad.

And so far, he’s taking full advantage of it.

Kaeden Kent’s First Week in AFL

KENT YOU BELIEVE IT@sfgiants No. 20 prospect Kaeden Kent hits a walk-off double to beat the Solar Sox! In 2026, Kent batted .298 with 24 steals. pic.twitter.com/aTC38B93IE — MLB's Arizona Fall League (@MLBazFallLeague) October 10, 2026

Kent is playing for the Scottsdale Scorpions, as are the rest of the Giants prospects. Through the first week he's posted one of the best slash lines on the team. In four games he’s slashed .429/.429/.500 with a double, two RBI and a stolen base. In 14 plate appearances he hasn’t drawn a walk, but he’s only struck out twice.

That's an encouraging start for the 23-year-old Kent, who like his father is a left-handed hitting infielder. The New York Yankees took Kent in the third round of the 2025 MLB draft, but he landed in San Francisco as part of the Heliot Ramos trade earlier this year. In a way it was a chance for Kent to come home to the franchise his father led for six seasons, one of which led to National League MVP honors.

He's not ready for the Majors yet but this is a big opportunity. Kent had a great 2026 for both the Yankees and the Giants, as he landed with High-A Eugene to end the season. He slashed .298/.350/.440 with eight home runs and 48 RBI in 86 games.

The other San Francisco prospects at the Arizona Fall League are outfielder Dakota Jordan, infielder Dalton Wentz, along with right-handed pitchers Miguel Medina, Alexander Fuentes, Drake George and Darrien Smith. Veteran reliever Randy Rodriguez is also pitching in the AFL to continue his ramp up from 2025 Tommy John surgery. The hope is that he'll be ready to pitch for the Giants on opening day in 2027.

The Giants prospects are playing alongside players from the Houston Astros, the Milwaukee Brewers, the Tampa Bay Rays and the Detroit Tigers.