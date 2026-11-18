The 2026 San Francisco Giants were one of the bigger disappointments last season. Entering the campaign with National League Wild-Card expectations, the Giants finished fourth in the NL West and well below a .500 record.

This offseason, the plan is clear: they need more pitching. Whether that be starting pitching to help Logan Webb at the top of the rotation or bullpen help, which this franchise desperately needs, President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey has a clear plan set in mind.

San Francisco traded Ryan Walker to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for two right-handed pitching prospects, Blake Holub and Gavin Perry. While that was a pitcher-for-pitchers trade, there's one utility player who has been listed as a potential trade asset for the Giants to help gain pitching depth this offseason.

Casey Schmitt Listed as Trade Possibility

San Francisco Giants third baseman Casey Schmitt (10) is pictured before an at-bat. Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan's recent article, the Giants have made infielder Casey Schmitt available this offseason. The desperate need for pitching to compete in a stacked NL West is pivotal, and the Giants could cash in on what Schmitt was able to do in 2026 before his injury.

In his fourth season with San Francisco, Schmitt played in 98 games and hit 21 home runs, blowing his previous career-high of 12 home runs set in 2025 out of the water. Schmitt also hit .271 and drove in 55 runs.

Schmitt suffered a torn left lateral meniscus in July and was placed on the 60-day IL for the remainder of the season. While the Giants weren't performing well already, they took a hit losing Schmitt.

But with several young players looking to help this franchise into the future, it might be beneficial for San Francisco to see what they can get for Schmitt's services. The Kansas City Royals recently traded Maikel Garcia (and others) to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for Bryce Miller (and others) to boost their pitching depth, as Passan reported, putting Kansas City in the same boat as the Giants.

FanGraphs projects the following as the Giants' starting rotation and bullpen for 2027, and it alone proves San Francisco needs to be quick to add to their pitching depth.

Rotation

Logan Webb

Landen Roupp

Adrian Houser

Anthony Molina

Matt "Tugboat" Wilkinson

Bullpen

Carson Seymour

Keaton Winn

Joel Peguero

Dylan Smith

Randy Rodriguez

Sam Hentges

Camilo Doval

Trent Harris

FanGraphs projects Schmitt as the opening day left fielder for San Francisco, but there are clearly more needs in pitching than in the offense for this franchise.