Bo Davidson Makes SF Giants History in Impressive MLB Debut

The San Francisco Giants have known that the regular season would be the end of their 2026 season for quite some time now. It’s been a disappointing season for sure.

The only thing left to do now for the organization is to evaluate players who can change the course for 2027. Bo Davidson saw an opportunity to do more than just be evaluated; he put his name in the record books.

The Giants’ No. 8 prospect made his MLB debut on Monday against the Minnesota Twins. He was a cornerstone piece through the game. He collected his first MLB hit, stole a base and scored a run helping his team take the 5-2 win at Oracle Park.

That was just enough to etch his name into the record book. He’s the first player in Giants history since Johnny Vergez (April 14, 1931) to record a hit, stolen base and run scored in his MLB debut.

Davidson Making Strong Impression

San Francisco Giants center fielder Drew Gilbert (0) and San Francisco Giants right fielder Bo Davidson Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Davidson’s debut saw him start in right field and hold down the No. 3 batting position. He wasn’t overwhelmed by the MLB field at all. He settled in and worked a nine-pitch at-bat against the Twins starter Zebby Matthews in his very first at-bat.

He found the sweet spot when He hit a cutter into right field for his first MLB hit. Then he stole second base. When Brett Harris hit a single, Davidson got the score.

Davidson went on to finish the night 1-for-4, but his first inning showed the team his power, athleticism, and aggressiveness. He confirmed to everyone why he is one of the Giants’ fastest-rising prospects.

Davidson Earned His Opportunity

The Giants weren’t simply wanting to take a look at another outfielder. He earned his call-up.

The 24-year-old hit .290/.361/.527 with 29 home runs, 94 RBI and 20 stolen bases during his time at Double-A Richmond and Triple-A Sacramento.

Davidson’s path to the MLB hasn’t been traditional in any sense. He wasn’t drafted. San Francisco signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2023. From there, he never looked back and got busy developing.

Now he is getting the opportunity to prove he can translate his skills to the MLB level, and not wasting a single moment in doing so.

Giants Getting Early Look at 2027 Options

San Francisco Giants first baseman Bryce Eldridge Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Davidson’s arrival in the MLB came after the Giants experienced yet another wave of injuries.

Bryce Eldridge was put on the seven-day concussion injured list, and Jung Hoo Lee is now on the 10-day IL with a groin contusion. With those two moves, San Francisco activated Macelo Mayer and promoted Davidson.

Those moves left the Giants without a single player from the Opening Day lineup.

The constant turnover has certainly hindered this team over the season, but it has also created opportunities for prospects to move up and give the team a glimpse of the future.

Drew Gilbert took advantage of the opportunity as well. He went 3-for-4 on Monday with a home run and three RBI.

Six games aren’t going to secure Davidson a place on the 2027 roster. But what a Cinderella story. Going undrafted, rising through the ranks of the organization, producing a 29-home-run minor league season, and now taking the MLB field in San Francisco.

It took him just one single inning, one single at-bat to write his name in the history books.