SF Giants Facing Major Logan Webb Decision After Rough Late-Season Stretch

The San Francisco Giants have a significant decision ahead of them regarding Logan Webb and the remainder of the season.

According to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area, Manager Tony Vitello addressed the situation following Sunday’s 6-4 loss to the San Diego Padres. He admitted that the organization would be having a conversation about whether it makes sense for Webb to continue pitching this season.

At this point in the season, why not?

Clearly it makes sense given where both Webb and the Giants stand on the 2026 season.

San Francisco has been mathematically eliminated from postseason play, and Webb is going through possibly one of the worst stretches of his career. It could be time to pull the plug.

Another Rough Start for Webb

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Six earned runs on eight hits over five innings. Those were the numbers for Webb when he came out of the game against the Padres. That was a hole the Giants couldn’t find a way out of.

Jackson Merrill hit a two-run double in the first inning, and then Manny Machado came in with a two-run homer. San Diego was up 5-0 in the second inning. At the end, it was the Padres ahead 6-4 to complete the sweep.

Webb is struggling, and that is putting it mildly. Over his last five starts, he has an ERA above 9.00. He has thrown 160.2 innings so far this season. Maybe the workload is finally starting to catch up with him.

Maybe. Maybe not.

Webb said he felt good about a week ago and wasn’t feeling fatigued.

Maybe that was true. Maybe not.

Now, it’s up to the organization to decide what is in everyone’s best interest.

Webb’s Workload

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Very few pitchers in Major League Baseball have carried the same type of workload Webb has over the past several seasons.

The right-hander has been one of baseball’s most reliable and dependable pitchers. He led the National League in innings pitched in the past three consecutive seasons.

His 2026 workload began before the season ever started. He was the pitcher for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. He made two starts and threw 8.2 innings. Then he returned to the Giants.

Webb has had a few setbacks this year including some time on the injured list for knee bursitis. When he returned, he came back in beast mode. He made three consecutive starts that lasted at least eight innings.

There really isn’t anything for Webb to prove in 2026 and no reason to keep sending him to the mound.

Little Reason to Take Big Risk

When you look at the big picture, having Webb continue doesn’t make a lot of sense.

The Giants’ playoff hopes have long been over.

Webb has already logged plenty of time and has a lot more to gain by entering the offseason healthy than by taking the mound yet again.

No one can pinpoint what the issue is regarding the recent struggles. Maybe he is tired, maybe he isn’t. He has shown that he can still dominate. But at this point, he is struggling and there is no reason to keep pushing.

Shutting him down doesn’t have to represent anything. Not an injury. Not fatigue. Not even disappointment. It can just be smart.