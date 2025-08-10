Argenis Cayama Emerges as Fast-Rising Star in Giants Minor League System
Pitching is always at a premium in professional baseball. But for the San Francisco Giants, who play in what many consider to be one of the most pitcher-friendly parks in baseball, it means just a little bit more.
San Francisco is not top-heavy when it comes to prospect pitching in the minor leagues. It’s quite the contrary. Only three pitchers are among the Giants’ Top 30 prospects, per MLB Pipeline. One of them made his Major League debut last month.
That makes the development of Argenis Cayama more important to San Francisco. By the time he’s projected to be ready for the Majors in 2029, the Giants may be in need the 20-year-old’s rising talent.
Recently, MLB Pipeline highlighted a breakthrough prospect for each team, one that was lightly though of at the start of the season but has since broken through and risen quickly up each team’s Top 30 rankings. Cayama was the selection for the Giants, who has risen to No. 8 this season.
Argenis Cayama’s Breakthrough Season
San Francisco signed Cayama for $147,500 out of Venezuela during the 2024 international signing period. He is a converted outfielder and moved to the pitcher’s mound as he attempted to attract more attention from scouts.
It worked, but not right away. He made his pro debut last season but battled pneumonia and only pitched in 10 games in the Dominican Summer League. Still, he went 0-1 with a 2.59 ERA in 10 starts, with 29 strikeouts and nine walks in 24.1 innings as batters hit .228 against him. But he wasn’t as sharp as expected.
There was enough there for San Francisco to move him to its Arizona Complex League team this year. With the ACL Giants, he went off. He went 1-1 with a 2.25 ERA in 12 starts. He struck out 55 and walked 18 in 48 innings. His opponent batting average of .191 and his 1.06 WHIP led the ACL among qualifying pitchers.
San Francisco rewarded him with a promotion to Class-A San Jose, where he has struggled as a 20-year-old might be expected to struggle. He was rocked for two hits and three runs in one inning his debut. He walked four as he dealt with control issues. But better things should be ahead.
Giants Top 10 Prospects
Cayama isn’t the only Giants prospect to keep an eye on, though several of them are much closer to the Majors than he is.
Per MLB Pipeline, first baseman Bryce Eldridge remains the No. 1 prospect. The top hitter in the system is at Triple-A Sacramento and is a candidate for a call-up when rosters expand on Sept. 1, especially if the Giants are completely out of the playoff race by that point.
Shortstop Josuar De Jesus Gonzalez, the Giants’ top international signee in January, just wrapped up his first season of rookie ball and is ranked No. 2. Pitcher Carson Whisenhunt, who was promoted to the Majors last month, is No. 3.
Jhonny Level, another young and intriguing shortstop prospect, is No. 4 and is at Class-A San Jose. Bo Davidson, a 23-year-old outfielder, is ranked No. 5 and playing with Double-Richmond. Rayner Arias, a 19-year-old outfielder who played in rookie ball this year, is No. 7.
After Cayama, right-handed pitcher Keyner Martinez is No. 9. The 20-year-old is at San Jose. Maui Ahuna rounds out the Top 10. The 23-year-old shortstop is playing with High-A Eugene. A prospect just below them, outfielder Drew Gilbert at No. 13, made his MLB debut on Friday.