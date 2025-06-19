Could Rafael Devers' Arrival Help San Francisco Giants at Top of Lineup?
San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey traded for Rafael Devers with one goal in mind: take the team's offense to a new level.
And while two runs in a 3-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians is not ideal, Devers' two hits on Tuesday were exciting to see.
On the surface, Devers is adding more hits and more slugging to the top of the lineup, which is nothing to be upset about among Giants fans. But beyond that, his presence should make the an already strong top of San Francisco's lineup even harder to navigate.
One potential benefactor could be Willy Adames, who has had a positive turnaround to his season after a rough start, slashing .320/.357/.600 in his last seven games. He had two hits in Tuesday's outing against the Guardians.
Giants manager Bob Melvin was asked about the pitches Adames saw batting ahead of Devers for the first time. He liked what he saw.
"Willy (Adames) got some pretty good pitches today," Melvin noted to reporters, including NBC Sports Bay Area. "You always know where (Devers) is, you know where his spot is coming up, and you don't want to put guys on base ahead of him. The one time (the Guardians) did, he put a ball in the gap and scored a run."
Devers' raw power getting added to the lineup will not only make Adames' job easier batting directly behind him, but Jung Hoo Lee should get some friendlier pitches thrown his way, too.
San Francisco has pursued similar players as free agents in the past to add a similar effect — Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Bryce Harper, and Shohei Ohtani — but came up short. Now, they have the former Red Sox slugger locked in until 2033
Devers recorded two hits in his debut, including an RBI double in the third inning and a single in the ninth inning.
