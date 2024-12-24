Former San Francisco Giants Pitcher Sean Manaea Agrees to New Deal With Mets
Another potential starting pitcher for the San Francisco Giants has come off the board just two days before Christmas.
Former Giants and current New York Mets pitcher Sean Manaea has agreed to terms on a three-year deal worth $75 million to remain with the Mets after a season in 2024 that was the best of his career. The deal was first reported by MLB insider Jon Heyman.
After a solid one-year stint with San Francisco in 2023, Manaea signed a two-year deal worth $28 million with the Mets that contained an option after one year. The option paid off in a huge way for Manaea who secures a nice payday after opting out and becoming a free agent once again.
Manaea had signed a similar two-year deal worth $25 million with the Giants prior to the 2023 season and opted out before ending up in New York.
When he signed in San Francisco in 2023, Manaea was expected to have a role in the starting rotation, but he instead made just 10 starts and 37 appearances overall largely out of the bullpen. In those 37 appearances, Manaea posted a 4.44 ERA over 117.2 innings pitched with 128 strikeouts. With the Mets however, Manaea stepped back into the rotation full time and responded with a career season.
In a full 32 starts this season, Manaea threw the most innings he ever has in one season with 181.2. With a 12-6 record, a 3.47 ERA, a WHIP of 1.084, 184 strikeouts, and a 3.0 WAR, it was the best full season he had thrown in his career and opting out ended up being a no-brainer.
A reunion with the Giants looked like it could be in the cards given the fact San Francisco is in need of starting pitching, but at $25 million per season it wasn't in the cards given the quality of pitcher he's been throughout his career. Having found another gear with New York, staying with the team and being featured at the top of their rotation was likely in the best interest of both sides.
The Giants are still going to be heavily involved in the pursuit of someone to help fortify the rotation with the hopes that it could be Baltimore Orioles Cy Young ace Corbin Burnes, but at least one option is now off the board with Manaea signing the biggest deal of his career with the Mets.