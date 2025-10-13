Giants First Base Situation May Finally Have Resolution After Chaotic 2025
Eight different players were at first base for the San Francisco Giants in 2025. Who started the most games? Only the most diehard fans would get that right.
It was Dominic Smith, who played 53 games at the position. He’s not even the future at the position. He’s just the guy that ended up playing there the most. His utility ability kept him on the field all season. He gave San Francisco a reasonable slash — .284/.333/.417 — with five home runs and 33 RBI. But he’s a more useful player in the outfield. He will be freed up to do that next season, though it likely won’t be in San Francisco.
The answer at first base revealed itself twice — once in a trade in June and again in September with the call-up of the franchise’s No. 1 prospect. But, collectively, the position was a mess in 2025.
San Francisco Giants First Base Breakdown
The presumed starter to begin the season was LaMonte Wade Jr., who started 42 games. He was deemed the placeholder for Bryce Eldridge, the top prospect pegged as the first baseman of the future after he was selected in the first round of the 2023 MLB draft. An injury early in the season slowed him down.
Wade slashed .167/.275/.271 with one home run and 15 before losing the job and his place on the roster. He ended the season with the Los Angeles Angels.
Wilmer Flores did what he could in 30 games and had a bounce-back season offensively, with a slash of .241/.307/.379 with 16 home runs and 71 RBI. But he was more of a designated hitter. In June, the complexity of the situation changed with the trade for Rafael Devers.
Devers didn’t want to play first base in Boston when asked and was eventually dealt to San Francisco. With the Giants, he expressed a desire to learn the position and played in 29 games there, in addition to displacing Flores as the DH. He struggled offensively to start with the Giants, but in 90 games he slashed .236/.347/.460 with 20 home runs and 51 RBI. Over a full season Devers hit 35 home runs and drove in 109 runs. Those are first base power numbers. But he doesn’t have to play the position alone.
The Giants called up Eldridge in the final days of the season, and he had three hits in 28 at-bats. It was a taste of the Majors. But his power projects for the position. Now, after a few years in the wilderness at first base, the Giants have options. Devers can play there. Eldridge can play there. Both now have an offseason to get used to being a tandem.
Who were the other first basemen? Casey Schmitt (18), David Villar (8) and Jerar Encarncion (1). The era of uncertainty appears to be over at first base in San Francisco.