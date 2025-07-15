Giants Home Oracle Park a Frontrunner for 2028 MLB All-Star Game With One Caveat
The San Francisco Giants are going to be represented at the 2025 MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, by three pitchers: starters Logan Webb and Robbie Ray and reliever Randy Rodriguez.
All three are deserving of the honor, putting together some incredible first-half performances and helping keep the Giants afloat as their offensive struggles continue.
Next year, San Francisco players will be vying for the chance to represent the team at Citizens Bank Park, home of the Philadelphia Phillies.
In 2027, they will have a chance to play at one of the most famous ballparks in the world, Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs.
Then, in 2028, there is a chance that Giants players will get to partake in the All-Star festivities in front of their home crowd.
As shared by FOX Sports: MLB on X, via Susan Slusser and the San Francisco Chronicle, Oracle Park is reportedly the front runner to host the 2028 MLB All-Star, with one caveat: MLB players are allowed to participate in the Olympics that summer.
The 2028 Summer Olympic Games are set to be hosted in Los Angeles, with Dodger Stadium hosting the baseball games.
With the Olympic Games set for July 14 through July 30, there is a chance that the MLB will be on its All-Star Break, allowing players to compete for medals representing their countries.
Putting the All-Star festivities at Oracle Park would make a lot of sense so that the players could go between the venues with some ease, making necessary appearances at both events.
As the MLB looks to grow its game, playing more and more international series every year, having players participate in the Olympics and nearby All-Star Game festivities would help them expand even more.
