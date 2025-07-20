Giants Sign Third-Round MLB Draft Pick Trevor Cohen to Bonus Contract
The San Francisco Giants have signed third-round pick Trevor Cohen, per Rutgers baseball’s social media feed.
The team took a photo of Cohen, a former Scarlet Knights star, wearing a Giants home jersey and signing his contract.
San Francisco had not officially confirmed the signing. MLB’s draft signings tracker was not officially updated.
Cohen would be the highest Giants draft pick to sign to this point. As a third-round pick and No. 85 overall, he was the team’s second pick in the draft. The Giants lost their second-round pick as compensation for signing shortstop Willy Adames as a free agent. His former team, Milwaukee, made him a qualifying offer.
Cohen was slated for a slot bonus of $935,000. Every pick in the first 10 rounds has a slot bonus. Players selected in rounds 11-20 can be signed for up to $150,000 without that counting against the team’s bonus pool.
He was a three-year star at Rutgers. Last season he slashed .387/.460/.523 with two home runs and 36 RBI. He also had 24 doubles and one triple. The outfielder had 56 hits in Big Ten action, which set a single season record for league play. He also tied Rutgers’ record for doubles in a season. He was named all-Big Ten second team.
San Francisco has one other player under contract from its draft class, per MLB.com's signings tracker. Fourth-round pick Lorenzo Meola, a shortstop from Stetson, signed a deal worth $652,200, just below his slot figure.
The Giants’ first-round pick was Tennessee shortstop Gavin Kilen, who was taken No. 13 overall and carries a slot bonus of $5.52 million. He is a draft-eligible junior so he can return to college. All draft picks must be signed by July 28.
San Francisco’s previous five first-round picks include Florida State outfielder James Tibbs III (2024), Vienna (Va.) first baseman Bryce Eldridge (2023), UConn pitcher Reggie Crawford (2022), Mississippi State pitcher Will Bednar (2021) and NC State catcher Patrick Bailey (2020).
Tibbs was included as part of the trade for Boston Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers last month. Eldridge is still considered the first baseman of the future at Triple-A Sacramento. Crawford hasn’t thrown since 2023 due to injuries. Bednar is at Double-A Richmond. Bailey is the Giants’ starting catcher.
