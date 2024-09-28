How to Watch San Francisco Giants and Cardinals Saturday, Channel, Stream and Lineups
The San Francisco Giants are coming off a series-opening loss against the St. Louis Cardinals to begin the final three games of the season.
Despite being eliminated from playoff contention, they still have something to fight for. The team, currently 79-81, can get back to .500 by winning the final two games.
That must begin on Saturday against the Cardinals.
The Giants will turn to Tristan Beck (0-0, 1.50) for his first start of the season. He has made six appearances on the year, all in relief. He has 11 strikeouts over 12 innings of work. This outing will likely act as an “opener,” as Beck has only pitched more than three innings once this campaign.
He last appeared on Sept. 24 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, going one inning and not allowing a run.
Beck will face one of the younger starters from the Cardinals rotation, Andre Pallante (8-8, 3.71). He will be making his 20th start of the season. The 26-year-old righty is coming off two straight quality starts, including a win in his last appearance against the Cleveland Guardians. Pallante threw seven innings and allowed only one run on one hit in the game.
Here are the lineups for tonight's matchup:
San Francisco Giants
1 LF Mark Canha
2 RF Heliot Ramos
3 1B Lamont Wade Jr.
4 3B Matt Chapman
5 DH Jerar Encarnacion
6 C Patrick Bailey
7 SS Tyler Fitzgerald
8 2B Casey Schmitt
9 CF Grant McCray
Although the Giants did not come up with the victory on Friday night against the Cardinals, outfielder Jerar Encarnacion picked up his fifth home run of the season.
He will be back in the middle of the lineup on Saturday as the designated hitter.
St. Louis Cardinals
1 SS Masyn Winn
2 DH Alec Burleson
3 1B Paul Goldschmidt
4 2B Brendan Donovan
5 LF Laars Nootbaar
6 RF Jordan Walker
7 3B Thomas Saggese
8 C Pedro Pages
9 CF Michael Siani
The first pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET in San Francisco at Oracle Park. The game will be available on NBC Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports Midwest.
You can also watch it on fuboTV with a free trial by signing up here!