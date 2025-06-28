New San Francisco Giants Slugger Reaches First Milestone with Franchise
Rafael Devers was already a highly regarded slugger before the San Francisco Giants pulled the trigger to trade for him earlier this month.
But, on Thursday, he hit his first significant career milestone with the team.
San Francisco fell to the Miami Marlins, 12-5, to wrap up a series at Oracle Park. Devers went 3-for-4 in the game, including a third-inning home run that, at the time, cut Miami’s lead to 5-2.
While the Marlins went on to win the game, Devers went on to pass 700 RBI for his career. He entered the contest with 699 RBI, 696 of which came with the Boston Red Sox, where he played the first eight-plus seasons of his career.
That milestone may not seem like much on the surface. But Devers entered the game as one of the top 700 run producers in Major League history.
He was tied with Darin Erstad, Cliff Johnson and Kevin Millar for No. 697 all-time. Now, with 701 RBI, he is tied at No. 694 with Josh Hamilton, Thurman Munson and Al Smith.
For more perspective, if and when Devers reaches 800 RBI for his career, he would move up into the Top 520 run producers of all-time. From there 900 RBI would move him into the Top 400 and 1,000 RBI would move him into the Top 306.
Right now, Darryl Strawberry has 1,000 RBI, which is No. 306 all-time.
He should have every opportunity to get there. With the trade came San Francisco’s acceptance of his current contract. The original deal with Boston was $313.5 million over 10 years and runs through 2033. Devers should be in the Bay Area for a long time.
He’s played nine games with San Francisco so far and has a slash of .257/.350/.486 with an .836 OPS. He has two home runs and five RBI, along with two doubles.
With Boston, he helped the Red Sox win the 2018 World Series title, made the All-Star Game three times and won the American League Silver Slugger at third base twice. He also finished in the Top 20 in AL MVP voting five times.
Devers’ 162-game averages — a slash of .279/.349/.510 with an .859 OPS, including 33 home runs and 107 RBI — are a perfect fit for a contending team that is hungry for his level of offense.
San Francisco traded pitchers Kyle Harrison, Jordan Hicks, Jose Bello and outfielder James Tibbs III to the Red Sox for Devers.
For more Giants news, head over to Giants On SI.