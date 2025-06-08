San Francisco Giants Ace Will 'Compete for the NL Cy Young Award' in 2025
San Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb has been one of the most consistent aces in baseball over the last few years.
However, he isn’t always the first name that comes to mind when thinking of the best starters in the game.
That is fine by the Giants, who have to be thrilled with the consistency that he has provided them in the last few seasons and continues to provide in 2025, anchoring the rotation along with Robbie Ray.
Ray is having an excellent bounce-back season, looking like the Cy Young version of himself when he won the award in the American League in 2021 while pitching for the Toronto Blue Jays.
Could Webb join that elite club this year?
It is certainly possible, as Eno Sarris of The Athletic (subscription required) believes the San Francisco star will be right in the mix.
“He's always had the command, and the ground balls, and the dominance against righties, and now he's striking out nearly a third of the lefties he's facing. He'll compete for the NL Cy Young Award,” Sarris wrote in a recent piece ranking the starting pitchers for the remainder of 2025 for fantasy baseball.
Webb, who was selected to the NL All-Star team for the first time in his career in 2024, should be representing the Giants at the Midsummer Classic again this year with his stellar performance on the mound.
Entering his start on June 7 against the Atlanta Braves, he had a 2.55 ERA across 81.1 innings, striking out 91. He was leading the NL with 331 batters faced and with an elite 2.14 FIP. His bWAR was a strong 1.8.
Those numbers have only improved with his performance against the Braves, as he fired six strong innings, allowing six hits and zero walks for two earned runs. He struck out 10 batters, the fourth time this season he has reached double digits.
That is already tied for the most double-digit strikeout games in a single campaign for Webb, whose will garner more attention because of that element being added to his already excellent game.
