San Francisco Giants Have Hot Prospect, but Low Overall Farm System Ranking
The San Francisco Giants expressed their logic in replacing Farhan Zaidi with Buster Posey as the team’s president of baseball operations after last season.
The Giants hoped their legendary catcher would be able to take the franchise in a new direction and do a better job of luring free agents to the Bay Area. Posey already struck a victory by signing shortstop Willy Adames to the largest contract in franchise history. He also lured three-time Cy Young winner Justin Verlander to the team on a one-year deal.
But there is another facet that Posey and his team must address and that is the farm system’s drop in prestige, and that was no more evident than in Baseball America’s newest farm system rankings.
The Giants were No. 24, which was a six-year low. In 2020, the Giants were ranked No. 13. They have dropped every year since.
Some of San Francisco’s recent first-round picks haven’t yielded fruit yet. That includes Reggie Crawford, who underwent surgery last year after a labrum and is expected to miss most of the 2025 season.
So, Posey and the rest of the organization will need time to rebuild the farm system’s overall depth. But that doesn’t mean the franchise doesn’t have talent that could be ready to help as soon as this year.
The Giants No. 1 prospect is first baseman Bryce Eldridge, who is a top 100 prospect across baseball.
Eldridge is the talk of the organization after he finished with a slash line of .291/.374/.516/.890 with 23 home runs and 92 RBI last season. He received an invite to Major League spring training for the first time. While it’s unlikely he’ll challenge for an opening-day job, his quick ascent through the minors makes it possible for him to challenge for a job sometime this season.
There is also the frustrating Marco Luciano, an infielder who retains prospect status even though he hasn’t produced in the Majors, with a .217/.286/.304/.590 slash line in 41 games. But his numbers have been impressive in the minor leagues, and it may only be a matter of time before he makes a difference.
There is also outfield Grant McGray, who is coming off a 2024 in which he slashed .242/.330/.446/.776 with 12 home runs and 53 RBI. Pitcher Carson Whisenhunt could make his MLB debut this season, while Mason Black and Trevor McDonald did so last year.
So, the Giants have prospect talent. It’s the depth they lack. That takes time to build.