San Francisco Giants' Recent Stretch Shows that Lineup Still Needs More Help
When the San Francisco Giants made their blockbuster trade for Boston Red Sox's star slugger Rafael Devers, they did so in hopes that he would be the spark that finally kicked their largely dormant offense into gear.
The Giants had been struggling all season at the plate, but had somehow managed to keep pace in an extremely competitive NL West, sitting just two games back of their hated rivals the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the standings.
The injection of Devers into the middle of the order for San Francisco gave many hope that things might finally start to turn in their favor at the plate, and in doing so, swing the advantage out west back back to the bay.
More News: Giants Named Ideal Trade Deadline Splash Fit for All-Star From Division Rival
As the past two weeks have unfolded, though, it's become very clear that the Giants are going to need far more help at the dish than what Devers alone can provide.
According to StatMuse, the Giants are slashing just .229/.320/.526 in the nine games since Devers was added to their lineup, dropping all the way down to third place in the division standings in the process.
This putrid performance has in turn translated to a 3-6 record over the nine game stretch, and includes a devastating sweep at the hands of the Miami Marlins.
More News: Wilmer Flores Has Been Giants Best Hitter in This One Key Metric
The team's normally elite pitching staff has struggled a bit more than usual at the same time, which has made the utter lack of offensive production all the more apparent.
It's very likely things on the mound will round back into form over the coming games, but the fact remains that the Giants' offense as currently constructed simply isn't good enough for a team with World Series aspirations.
More News: Giants New Slugger Struggling in One Key Area This Season
First base and right field are the most glaring holes that need addressing, and San Francisco also desperately needs their new star shortstop to finally break out of his season-long slump.
The trade for Devers was a good start, but Buster Posey and his staff are going to have to find more reinforcements if the team wants to have any chance at making a run come October.
As such, it will be very interesting to see what sort of moves Posey and the rest of the front office decide to make over the next month, and whether or not they will be enough to finally kick things into gear at the plate.
More News: Giants Boss Hints That Barry Bonds Statue Is 'Coming'
For more Giants news, head over to Giants On SI.