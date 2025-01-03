San Francisco Giants Remain an Intriguing Option for Free Agent Superstar Slugger
The San Francisco Giants have already taken a huge step this offseason to help the offense by handing over the largest contract in franchise history to their brand new shortstop Willy Adames.
But perhaps the Giants aren't done when it comes to making huge splashes in free agency. After missing out on Corbin Burnes when it looked like it was close to being a done deal and pretty much all of the top arms off the board, perhaps Buster Posey could double down on offense and add another dynamic piece into the infield.
With the left side of the infield shored up for many years to come between Adames and Matt Chapman, the right side is now the question.
Tyler Fitzgerald is expected to move over from shortstop to second base, but LaMonte Wade Jr. at first base has been the subject of trade rumors throughout the offseason.
San Francisco has been previously linked to New York Mets masher Pete Alonso, but those rumors have seemingly died down over the last month. But in a Friday discussion of where Alonso could land, Jon Morosi of MLB Network resurfaced the Giants as a possibility.
"The other team I want to mention here who I think would like to add a bat would be San Francisco," Morosi said after qualifying that he believes an Alonso reunion with the Mets is most likely. "How much higher would the Giants have to offer than the Mets to be able to get him away from the only professional home he's ever known? That of course is a question we can't know at this moment."
Morosi went on to express confidence that no team who may still be involved values Alonso as highly as New York and ultimately sounds like he would be very surprised if the home run hitting specialist ended up anywhere else. Nonetheless, the fit between Alonso and San Francisco is an extremely intriguing one.
Since the Polar Bear entered the big leagues in 2019, his 226 home runs are second in all of baseball behind only New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge, who of course the Giants were notoriously close to landing two years ago before he re-signed with the Yankees.
If San Francisco wants to try their hand at luring a different New York star away from the only team he's ever played for, Alonso would certainly come much cheaper than Judge, but they'd be getting what they pay for.
Still, Alonso will not come cheap if the Giants are to lure him across the country to the West Coast. While the chances of bringing him to the Bay Area may have seemed dead as recently as this week, it sounds like the idea is still being kicked around.