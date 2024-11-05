San Francisco Giants Setting Fans Up For Disappointment in MLB Free Agency
The San Francisco Giants are desperate for an injection of excitement into the fanbase after missing the playoffs in seven of the last eight seasons and seemingly missing out on superstars year after year in free agency.
Ownership acknowledged the displeasure of fans when they relived president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi of his duties and in a subsequent move that was supremely popular, installed franchise legend Buster Posey in his place. If anyone knows what it takes to build a championship roster, it's a member of the team that won three World Series titles in five years in the early 2010s.
When it comes to building that championship roster, it feels like it's long past time for the Giants to land a mega-deal superstar. San Francisco in just the last few seasons has missed out on all of the top names available in guys like Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Each time, all we have heard was that the Giants were 'close' or ' finished second or third' in the various sweepstakes. Now with another generational superstar coming available this winter in Yankees slugger Juan Soto, the Giants have been viewed as one of the potential suitors. Scott Rogust of FanSided feels that team brass is setting fans up for disappointment once again when it comes to Soto coming to the Bay Area.
"For Giants fans, they have heard Zaidi mentioned that their priority was to bring in a superstar to help contend for the World Series again," Rogust wrote. "But that superstar never arrived, as they opted to sign elsewhere...We'll see if the Giants can actually land Soto, or if it will be another case of 'we were close.'"
Ultimately, it feels like Soto will likely stay in New York whether it be with the Yankees or migrating over to Queens to play for the Mets. Unlike when Judge snubbed the Giants, fans probably shouldn't head into the offseason with a ton of hope that they will be able to land the top available player.
But as offers prepare to start rolling in for his services, it's hard not to let yourself daydream about the best hitter in baseball playing in a cream-colored Giants jersey and smashing home runs into McCovey Cove.