San Francisco Giants Turn Attention to Top Free Agent After Losing Ace
Losing Blake Snell to the Los Angeles Dodgers hurt. But the San Francisco Giants can make it right if they're able to lure the top free-agent pitcher on the market to the Bay Area.
After the Dodgers signed Snell to a five-year contract, MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported that the Giants “are believed to have significant interest” in former Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes.
This would be a situation where the Giants trade one ace for another. Given the youth in their starting rotation, San Francisco needs a pitcher like Burnes and may have to pay a premium to get him.
Snell signed a five-year contract worth $182 million, including deferrals and a signing bonus. MLB insiders have projected that Burnes is likely to fetch at least $200 million after another Cy Young-worthy season with the Orioles, where he played out the final year of team control after starting his career with the Milwaukee Brewers.
The question for the Giants is how much money can they spend? Earlier this week, it was reported that new president of baseball operations Buster Posey is working under some financial limitations when it comes to payroll.
One of those limitations relates to Snell. When he signed his two-year deal with San Francisco in March it came with a $17 million signing bonus that is deferred to 2026. So the Giants are still on the hook for that money and it won’t be paid until after Snell’s first full season with the Dodgers.
But there is a reason why Burnes is considered the top pitcher on the free-agent market. The 30-year-old right-hander is coming off a 15-9 season for Baltimore, in which he had a 2.92 ERA and helped them reach the playoffs for a second straight season. He struck out 181 and walked 48 and, just as importantly, he took every turn for an injury-riddled rotation that will be missing two starters for at least part of next season due to elbow surgery.
The Orioles desperately need Burnes as well, and with new owner David Rubenstein, they may be willing to spend to keep him. But, his track record is attracting several teams, including the Boston Red Sox and the New York Mets.
Burnes is a four-time All-Star who started for the American League in July. He has finished in the Top 10 in Cy Young voting each of the last five years, including winning the National League award in 2021 with Milwaukee. That year he went 11-5 and had a league-leading 2.43 ERA, with 234 strikeouts and 34 walks in 167 innings.
He has also been impressively durable as he's taken nearly every turn in the rotation each of the past four seasons.
San Francisco may have payroll limitations, but if there is a starter to break the bank for, it’s Burnes.