Should San Francisco Giants Offer Top Prospects to Braves for All-Star Slugger?
The San Francisco Giants are off to a much better start to the 2025 MLB season than pretty much anyone expected, which now means they are more in play for ever for an in-season trade.
ESPN's David Schoenfield (subscription required) recently made a trade deadline preview for the Giants, which included prospects James Tibbs III and Dakota Jordan as their top trade candidates.
Schoenfield stated that either player could get "an impact performer" back in return. He then slid in Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna as a potential trade target that would make sense for San Francisco.
Would it make sense for the Giants to mortgage their future in potential superstars like Tibbs or Jordan for half a season of Ozuna?
Despite their record, San Francisco's offense has actually been fairly mediocre. They have a combined wRC+ of 99, meaning that they are slightly below average as a unit.
Players like Jung Hoo Lee, Mike Yastrzemski and Matt Chapman have kept the Giants afloat. The only other player with a positive wRC+ is Wilmer Flores, who Ozuna would be replacing in the lineup.
The designated hitter slot in the San Francisco lineup has produced a .237/.297/.430 slash line with six home runs.
If they do bring in another designated hitter, Flores would be able to move to first base full-time, which has been a huge weakness for the Giants.
From a purely baseball perspective, it's hard to argue that adding Ozuna would transform this lineup.
The 34-year-old has a .318/.500/.530 slash line over his first 21 games of the year. He leads all MLB players with 24 walks drawn, which is why his on-base percentage is so high.
It's just that giving up one of its top prospects would be a tough call for San Francisco to make, especially with the deal bringing in another ace.
Tibbs is the No. 4 prospect in the Giants farm system and the No. 13 overall pick in last year's draft. He could be a much longer-term impact bat, just a little bit further down the road.
He hit 28 home runs in his final collegiate campaign, which is difficult to give up.
Jordan isn't as much of a sure thing, but he does have an argument as the highest-potential prospect San Francisco has.
The 21-year-old has five-tool potential in the outfield, but needs to continue working on his arm strength.
If the Giants are convinced that they have the team and pitching staff able to win a World Series with Ozuna, then the trade would make sense.
It is a huge swing, though. Buster Posey has been aggressive in his short tenure, immediately signing Willy Adames to a megadeal. It will be interesting to see how he handles his first trade deadline.