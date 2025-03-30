Cleveland Baseball Insider

Guardians Get Encouraging Injury News On Jose Ramirez

Jose Ramirez is still considered day-to-day for the Cleveland Guardians with a wrist injury.

Oct 10, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Guardians third base Jose Ramirez (11) rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers during game four of the ALDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Oct 10, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Guardians third base Jose Ramirez (11) rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers during game four of the ALDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Guardians can't afford to have Jose Ramirez out for a prolonged period. In fact, with how tight the AL Central is projected to be, they may not be able to survive a few series without him.

Thankfully, following a scare on Saturday afternoon, it sounds like Ramirez has avoided a major injury or a trip to the injured list.

Ahead of Sunday's game, Vogt told reporters that Ramirez was still day-to-day, but the imaging on his wrist came back clean.

If the situation calls for it, he might even appear in the series finale against the Kansas City Royals.

"He passed all the tests, the imaging was negative He's just day to day, hopefully ready to go [Monday]. He could be available off the bench [on Sunday] in a big spot," said Cleveland's skipper.

Cleveland's manager also said there's nothing "structurally wrong" with Ramirez's wrist, and at this point, it's about managing the swelling and soreness.

Jose Ramirez tags out Dairon Blanco
Mar 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals outfielder Dairon Blanco (44) is caught in a rundown by Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) during the eighth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

This is phenomenal news for the Guardians and their superstar third baseman.

Of course, Vogt made it clear that at this point in the season, "We also want to be super cautious with this and make sure it doesn't turn into something that's going to linger."

Hopefully, Ramirez will be healthy enough to be in the Cleveland's series opener lineup against the San Diego Padres on Monday.

But as Vogt also alluded to, if Ramirez doesn't feel 100 percent yet, then there's no reason to risk making the minor injury into something major.

