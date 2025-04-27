Guardians Give Injury Update On Key Infielder
A few members of the Cleveland Guardians are currently exceeding expectations a month into the season.
One hitter who has been a pleasant surprise for the Guardians so far this year is Gabriel Arias, but now he may be dealing with an injury.
Cleveland's second baseman exited Saturday's game with an apparent leg injury and was visibly in pain at times during the Guardians' matchup against the Boston Red Sox.
Stephen Vogt said after the game, Arias was feeling "some left hip irritation."
"Just given the doubleheader, the weather took him out of caution. We'll know more in the morning, but it seems like it's left hip irritation," continued Cleveland's skipper.
Arias could be seen grimacing in pain as he came in to score in the bottom of the fourth inning, and the medical staff checked on him when he got back in the dugout.
He initially stayed in the game but was clearly in pain running down to first base in the bottom of the sixth inning.
After this play, Vogt ultimately pulled him out of the game as Will Wilson took over at second base for the rest of the night.
Hopefully, this is nothing serious and simply a side effect of starting in both games of Saturday's doubleheader, along with the cool weather in Cleveland.
Arias has been putting together stellar hitting stats in a make-or-break year. He's currently hitting .272/.318/.481 with an OPS of .799, including four home runs and five doubles.
As Vogt said, the team will know tomorrow, but hopefully this injury won't turn into something bigger.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
