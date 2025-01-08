Cleveland Guardians Land Yet Another Discouraging Take
The Cleveland Guardians have made some moves this offseason, but not the kind that are really going to excite their fan base.
They traded second baseman Andres Gimenez. They sent first baseman Josh Naylor packing. Yes, they re-signed Shane Bieber, replaced Naylor with Carlos Santana and swung a deal for Luis Ortiz, but for the most part, the Guardians' offseason returns have been underwhelming.
That's especially for a team that just made it all the way to the ALCS.
Well, Cleveland has landed yet another disappointing take in what has been a winter full of them, as the Guardians—who are in serious need of another outfield bat—were not even listed among Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller's top 10 potential suitors for free-agent slugger Anthony Santander.
To make matters worse, Miller listed the Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals as possible landing spots for the former Baltimore Orioles star. Not only are the Tigers and Royals AL Central rivals of Cleveland, but neither organization is exactly known for spending big bucks.
The fact that the Guardians aren't even being considered as a destination for Santander is more evidence to the fact that they probably aren't going to be making any other major moves this offseason, even though they are fully capable of doing so.
Now, to be fair, Santander would be a risky acquisition. Yes, he smashed 44 home runs in 2024, but he posted a .235/.308/.506 slash line and owns a lifetime .776 OPS.
Outside of hitting homers, Santander doesn't really offer a whole lot, so you can certainly see why the notoriously frugal Guardians would balk at his price tag. Heck, so is everyone else.
But if Santander's asking price drops, Cleveland should jump in and attempt to add the 30-year-old to a lineup that is in desperate need of another power hitter, particularly after subtracting Naylor.