Guardians Manager Reacts To Impressive Win Over Phillies
The best way for the Cleveland Guardians to improve is to play against experienced teams, such as the Philadelphia Phillies, whom they beat on Friday night, 6-0.
Gavin Williams struggled with his command in his last few starts. While there's still work to do, the flamethrower looked much better against a proven, veteran Phillies lineup.
Williams pitched 5.0 innings, giving up four hits, allowing no runs, issuing four walks, and striking out eight batters.
Stephen Vogt thought this start was "a huge improvement from last time out... The quality of his offspeed tonight, throwing strikes with it, throwing the cutter a little bit more tonight - the mix was really good."
Watch Stephen Vogt's Full Game Press Conference Here:
While Cleveland's skipper admitted the efficiency could still improve, this is definitely a step in the right direction for the promising starter.
The Guardians proved on their last road trip that they're swinging some hot bats, and that continued during the first game of the homestand.
Vogt was impressed with the way his player attacked Phillies starter Aaron Nola. The veteran gave up four earned runs and six hits in 5.0 innings of work, including home runs by Kyle Manzardo and Angel Martinez.
"Aaron Nola is a really good pitcher, so I'm thankful we got to him. That was a great night by our offense tonight; stringing stuff together, hitting homers," said Vogt.
From the pitching, offense, to solid defense from the outfield, this was an all-around fantastic team win for the Guardians.
They'll look to keep it going on Saturday when Cleveland takes on the Phillies in the second game of the series, with the first pitch at 6:10 pm.
