Guardians Star Receives Major Honor To Close Out Regular Season
The playoffs are all about getting hot at the right time. Thankfully for the Cleveland Guardians, their top player finished off the regular season as one of the best players in all of baseball.
This strong finish even drew the eyes of those around the country as Ramirez was named the American League Player of the Week.
It's the seventh time Jose has won Player of the Week, but it's the first time since May 31, 2022. this is certainly a nice way to cap off arguably the best season in Ramirez's 11-year career.
In Ramirez's final week of the season, he hit .500 (7-14), including two homers, six RBI, three doubles, a triple, a walk, five runs scored, a stolen base, and a 1.286 slugging percentage.
These stats also include Ramirez's performance from last Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, in which he was just single shy of hitting for the cycle. (Of course, it was the easiest hit he didn't have a chance to get.)
All eyes were on Ramirez the last week of the year as he was trying to become the seventh ever to have a 40-40 season. (40 home runs and 40 stolen bases). Unfortunately, he never got the chance to achieve this incredible feat, with the Guardians season finale being rained out on Sunday afternoon.
Now, it's time for Ramirez's hot bat and the Guardians to focus on the postseason. Cleveland is definitely going to need Jose to keep up this production if they want to get deep into October.