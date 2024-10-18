Guardians Won't Quit On Clase, Need Him To Rebound vs. Yankees

Since at least 1923, only two MLB teams have hit MULTIPLE 2-out home runs in the 9th-inning-or-later of a Postseason game:



• 2024 CLE (ALDS G3, 10/17 v. NYY; Jhonkensy Noel & David Fry)



• 2001 NYY (WS G4, 10/31 v. ARI; Tino Martinez & Derek Jeter)