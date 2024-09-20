This Identified As Guardians' Biggest Weakness For Playoffs
It's official: the Cleveland Guardians have punched their ticket for the 2024 MLB Playoffs. They clinched their spot in the postseason on Thursday afternoon, thanks to a walk-off from Andres Gimenez.
However, the Guardians still have areas of concern on the roster. Some of which have been an issue since Opening Day.
Tom Dierberger of Sports Illustrated listed what he believes is every American League playoff contender's biggest weakness, and for the Guardians, he identified their rotation as being problematic.
"The Guardians arguably boast the best bullpen in all of baseball thanks to another dominant season from All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase, but the guys trying to get the game to the arm barn leave much to be desired. Cleveland's rotation ranks 24th in ERA (4.49) and 23rd in WHIP (1.32) this season, having scuffled amid injuries, poor performances, or both, from Shane Bieber, Triston McKenzie, Logan Allen and Carlos Carrasco."
"Tanner Bibee should start the first game of a playoff series, but after that? Veterans Matthew Boyd and Alex Cobb, who last pitched on Sept. 1 and is still dealing with a right hand blister, have combined for 10 starts for Cleveland and yet are probably the best options."
It's hard to argue with Dierberger's evaluation. Cleveland's starting rotation has had questions since spring training, and that concern only became more prevalent after Shane Bieber underwent Tommy John surgery after just two starts. Not to mention the underperformances of Triston McKenzie and Logan Allen.
If the playoffs started tomorrow, a rotation of Tanner Bibee, Matthew Boyd, Alex Cobb, and possibly Gavin Williams would make the most sense. That could be a solid group of four to roll with, but we can't look past their inconsistencies from this season, either.
Cleveland's game plan all season has been to get to the fifth inning with the lead and turn it over to the bullpen. Given the starting rotation situation, that'll be the same strategy for the playoffs, too.