On Wednesday, another starting pitcher was signed in the 2026 MLB offseason as the Minnesota Twins signed Sonny Gray to a two-year deal.

So far in the offseason, the Cleveland Guardians have been linked to both Dustin May, who signed with the Chicago White Sox, and Gray.

What does the future of Cleveland pitching look like?

With the Cleveland Guardians looking to add to their starting rotation in the 2027 season, the team has been linked to two pitchers, but they have been signed.

The good news, is that the team has stated that they will raise payroll.

Is it Time to Promote Within?

Akron RubberDucks pitcher Khal Stephen answers questions from reporters during media day April 1, 2026, at 7 17 Credit Union Park in Akron. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Will the team decide to promote within the organization and call upon a developing arm in the farm system, such as Justin Campbell, Khal Stephen or Braylon Doughty?

Campbell would be an interesting story because he was drafted by the organization in the 2022 MLB Draft, and dealt with elbow, wrist, and Tommy John surgeries before he had an opportunity to make his professional debut this past season.

Campbell started with the Lake County Captains and made his way to the Columbus Clippers, holding a record of 1-4 in 20 starts, with a 2.48 ERA, 83 strikeouts, 33 walks, in 69.0 innings pitched.

For the possibility of Stephen, that might be a scenario later on in the season , as the 23-year-old right-handed pitcher underwent elbow surgery this past July.

In the case of Doughty as a possibility in the Guardians' starting rotation, he is a highly touted prospect in the organization, as he ranks second currently, only behind Ralphy Velazquez. The 20-year-old righty started his 2026 campaign with the Captains, eventually making his way to Akron to join the Rubber Ducks.

Doughty carried a record of 5-6 in 25 starts, with a 5.01 ERA, striking out 123 batters, walking 25, in 109.2 innings pitched.

Even if they do have prospects ready to climb the system, that shouldn't defer them from making a few signings.

2 Signings That Make Sense

Aug 20, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Shane Bieber (57) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Cleveland looking for starting pitching, do they decide to promote from within their well-established farm system, or does the team decide to sign a familiar face?

One name that comes to mind almost immediately is Shane Bieber, as he spent seven out of nine seasons in his career in Cleveland, up until last season when he was traded to the Blue Jays. Bieber has dealt with elbow injuries since about midway through the 2023 season, and just recently made a stint to the injured list for 60 days because of elbow inflammation in his throwing arm.

Bieber has made only 18 starts with the Blue Jays but has a record of 9-4, an ERA of 4.03, 81 strikeouts, 31 walks, in 96.0 innings pitched.

Could a spot back in Cleveland for Bieber lead to more success, a place where he is comfortable?

For Bieber, signing with Cleveland could mean just that, and he would look to fill a spot in the third or fourth spot in the rotation.

Another option could be Michael Boyd, who previously played with the organization as well.

In 2024, the Guardians decided not to re-sign the left-handed pitcher, following their postseason run when Boyd made three starts, not getting a decision but posting a 0.77 ERA, striking out 14 batters, walking 6, and throwing 11.2 innings.

Cleveland could potentially get Boyd for a full season, as the 2025 All-Star has made 53 starts while with the Chicago Cubs for the past two seasons, holding a record of 24-13, a 3.56 ERA, has walked 81, struck out 250 batters, and pitched in 306.1 innings.

If these starting pitchers are healthy and with expectations a bit lower than

before (like the times when they were the ace), Bieber and/ or Boyd could be a very welcome addition to the Guardians' starting rotation.