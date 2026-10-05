Gavin Williams Breaks Down His Thoughts Ahead of ALDS Game 2 Against White Sox

If there's ever a pitcher you want on the bump for pretty much a must-win affair, it's Gavin Williams.

The 27-year-old right-handed starter has been dominant throughout the 2026 campaign, paving his way into becoming one of the Cleveland Guardians' most trusted arms and one of the league's best strikeout pitchers.

He capped off his season with a 3.76 ERA, a career-best 1.112 WHIP and a whopping 248 strikeouts. Pitching in 32 contests and surpassing 180 innings of work, he finished the season with a 14-8 overall record and 3.1 pWAR.

Now, Cleveland turns to him for Game 2 of the 2026 American League Division Series against the Chicago White Sox.

And there's no time to waste.

"We still have a great opportunity ahead of us to even the series tomorrow and go to Chicago with a chance to win it," manager Stephen Vogt said on Sunday.

He turned to Parker Messick, the leading candidate for American League Rookie of the Year, to pitch Game 1. While he actually looked really sharp, he ended up giving up a two-run blast to Munetaka Murakami.

With Cleveland's offense being so lackluster, finishing with just three hits, that one swing ended up being the difference maker.

Heading into the Game 2 showing scheduled for Monday, Oct. 5, at 5:00 p.m. EST, Williams knows he has to be careful when Murakami steps up to the plate.

“He’s a good hitter," Williams said. "Can’t be too predictable; you gotta mix up a lot. You've gotta throw different locations. He's got me this year..."

“He’s a good hitter. Can’t be too predictable”#Guardians Gavin Williams on what it’s like facing Munetaka Murakami #GuardsBall x @WEWS. pic.twitter.com/CMG3YsmPim — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) October 4, 2026

Murakami finished the 2026 season with an eye-popping 35 home runs and 77 total RBI. He also homered off of Williams back on August 8, tattooing a solo shot. However, as the reporter's question stated, the 26-year-old power hitter does strike out an awful lot.

Williams turned around after giving up a homer and struck out Murekami three times in that outing, making him go 1-for-5 from the plate.

On the season, Murekami totalled 196 strikeouts.

If Williams can get at him early, there's a chance he and the Guardians can end the momentum he will be looking to capitalize on following his postseason debut showing.

Oct 3, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Gavin Williams (32) looks on from the dugout before the game against the Chicago White Sox in game one of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While he isn't the only member of the White Sox who can damage the Guardians, Williams has shown in outings past this season that he can weather the storm in a high-stakes outing against an in-division opponent.

In that game back on August 8 against the White Sox, Williams worked through five frames, giving up just four hits and two earned runs. He also tacked on seven strikeouts.

Vogt has said it before, lines like that win teams ballgames. However, the Guardians will have to hope that the offense can pull it's weight and give Williams the opportunity to even the series at one.

"It's fun. Pitching in Cleveland, pitching for our fans, it is awesome," Williams said when asked what he has learned about pitching in The Land during the postseason. "They bring the energy, and I just need to go out there and execute in every situation”

“They bring the energy, and I just need to go out there and execute in every situation”#Guardians Gavin Williams on shat he has learned pitching in Cleveland in the playoffs the last few seasons#GuardsBall x @WEWS pic.twitter.com/aQCXdYKZsT — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) October 4, 2026

If there was ever a time to get Williams' best, it would be Monday night.

Because if the Guardians drop back-to-back games at home before having to go to Chicago for the next outing, things will start to look bleak.