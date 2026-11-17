Cade Smith had his first full season as the Guardians' closer, and he did nothing short of impress.

He finished at the top of a lot of statistical categories in terms of closers in MLB, including finishing second in the inaugural Reliever of the Year Award.

On top of that, he was also honored as a part of the All-MLB Second Team this season. This provides even more reinforcement of just how valuable Smith is to the Guardians.

Even without the end-of-season recognition, the stats that Smith put up for the Guardians this season were absurd. Looking at just his stats alone showed the Guardians all they needed to see to continue to keep him around in Cleveland.

So what value does Smith bring to Cleveland long term?

Consistency in the Ninth

Oct 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Cade Smith (36) and catcher Patrick Bailey (16) celebrate a win against the Tampa Bay Rays in game three of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tied for a league lead with 41 saves this season, Smith 100 percent deserved to be in the conversation for reliever of the year, with many arguing that he should have been the one to win the award. He also added on 107 strikeouts on top of the big save numbers.

Both of those numbers are career highs also.

When Smith was called on in the ninth inning to help close out games, he delivered time and time again for Cleveland. He got worn down towards the end of the ALCS, which led to some of that consistency taking a dip at the end of the season.

An Almost Unhittable Fastball

Oct 12, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Cade Smith (36) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the ninth inning in game one of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When in doubt, Smith is going to rely on his fastball. With it hitting over 100 mph almost every time it leaves his hand, most hitters cannot pick it up, and it blows right by them.

It is hard to find guys who can consistently provide that good of a fastball.

His control of it may be the most impressive aspect of it. He is so valuable because he can consistently have it be over 100 mph, and it also finds the strike zone. That, combined with the off-speed pitches he throws, makes him a very lethal closer.

The Awards Speak for Themselves

Sep 20, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Cade Smith (36) is congratulated in the dugout during the eighth inning against the Athletics at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You can break down all the stats you want; he brings so much value to Cleveland, having recognition for end-of-season awards.

You don't have the voting numbers Smith did without having an impact on your team. He was a huge part of the Guardians' entire season and how successful they were, and you cannot look past that.

Along with being second in reliever of the year, Smith earned himself some votes for the American League Cy Young Award as well. Smith was also named to his first All-Star appearance, with many more to come, I'm sure.

Smith proved what value a good closer brings to a baseball team. He also showed just how valuable he is to the Guardians organization as a whole, reinforcing what a lot of fans already knew.