Top Guardians Prospect Impresses, Wins Arizona Fall League MVP Award

Anyone who follows the Cleveland Guardians' farm system closely shouldn't be surprised.

But on Saturday, Nov. 14, it was announced that top prospect Welbyn Francisca was awarded the Arizona Fall League MVP honor.

The switch-hitting 20-year-old put on a show during the 2026 minor league season, before thriving during the fall. He finished 17 games with a .427/.494/.733 slashing line, good enough for an OPS of 1.228. He also contributed seven doubles, two triples and four home runs, knocking in 29 runs along the way.

The @CleGuardians' Welbyn Francisca has been named Arizona Fall League MVP.



The switch-hitting infielder led the circuit in average (.427), RBIs (29), slugging percentage (.733), OPS (1.227) and total bases (55): https://t.co/Sp9eWxw15X pic.twitter.com/4908iPpfty — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) November 14, 2026

That level of success isn't coming out of the blue, though, as he was putting up similar numbers during his time with the Guardians' High-A and Double-A squads this past season.

Across 79 games and nearly 350 plate appearances during stops with the Lake County Captains and Akron Rubberducks, he averaged a slashing line of .272/.366/.513. His strikeout numbers were somewhat concerning, with 44 walks to 82 strikeouts, but he made up for the swings and misses with 33 extra-base hits and 53 RBI.

In the last few seasons, Francisca has made major improvements in his game, ranging from more power behind his swing to more speed on the base paths.

INF Welbyn Francisca in his first 43 G for the Captains:



11 HR

37 RBI

.519 SLG



The 20-year-old hit just 3 HR in 98 G in Single-A last year!



Since his High-A debut on 6/5, the only other MWL player with these numbers is Loons SS/3B Emil Morales, MLB Pipeline’s No. 24 prospect. pic.twitter.com/PFL4TYA7RP — Logan Potosky (@LoganPotosky) August 8, 2026

“It's a good leverage and a good jumping point to continue with my lifting, continue with training in baseball,” Francisca was quoted saying via interpreter Mo Cuevas, a strength and conditioning coach for Surprise and in the Guardians organization, on MLB.com. “I think this is a good jump-off spot to get ready and just pick up from where I left off here for the season that's coming up.”

The 2025 and 2026 campaigns in particular have been incredibly kind to Francisca in those areas, as he has totaled a whopping 52 extra-base hits and 61 stolen bases.

He finished the 2026 season as the 19th-ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline. His profile highlights those exact attributes that have made him so special.

"...Francisca has flashy tools, led by a special knack for finding the barrel," his profile reads. "His pitch recognition and adjustability point to a potentially above-average hit tool...A natural right-hander, the team hopes to get more power from righty swing, although some scouts like him better from the left side, so there could be discussion down the line of him focusing on just the left side... there's potential for power as he continues to grow.

"...an athletic, aggressive runner who gets the most out of his impressive speed on the basepaths."

Cleveland #Guardians 20yr old switch-hitting (SS) prospect Welbyn Francisca drove in three more runs today in the Arizona Fall League including two on this double to right field 106.9 mph off the bat in the 5th inning for Surprise.



Francisca's AFL ranks:



1) OPS 1.147

1) AVG… pic.twitter.com/wMKDJklLQM — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) October 29, 2026

If he can continue to grow and flash these skill sets across each stop of the minor league system, he may be able to become one of the Guardians' next highly-touted, major-league-ready prospects.

At just 20 years old, though, he likely still has a few more years before he gets a shot to suit up at Progressive Field.

Either way, being recognized as the MVP of the Arizona Fall League is a step in the right direction as he attempts to continue climbing the minor league ladder.