Local College and High School Talent Taken By Guardians Late in 2026 MLB Draft

In the 2026 MLB Draft, the Cleveland Guardians added a handful of pitchers to increase the farm system's talent pool.

And one of the standout selections from the front office's many draft picks is a local, homegrown prospect.

On Sunday, July 12, the Guardians took a chance on right-handed pitcher Jake Bean out of Louisville University with the No. 333 pick in the draft. Bean, a 6-foot-3, 190-pounder, capped off his 2026 campaign with a 10.29 ERA and 1.97 WHIP. He did strike out 31 batters, but walked 16.

With the 333rd pick in the 2026 MLB Draft, we have selected RHP Jake Bean from the University of Louisville.#GuardsBall pic.twitter.com/XyUs6M3TxT — GuardsInsider (@GuardsInsider) July 12, 2026

Those numbers don't flash anything impressive, but in the seasons prior, while with the Kent State Golden Flashes, a program that is just south of Cleveland, he was electric.

The native of Middlefield, Ohio, was a strikeout machine, sending down 72 batters with a 4.20 ERA, good enough for First-Team honors in the MAC.

While he didn't impress in many statistical categories last season with Louisville, the Guardians see a lot in the mechanical side of his game. Senior Vice President of Scouting, Paul Gillispie, shared that the front office sees him as a guy who will be able to develop nicely.

"As a local Cleveland kid, we obviously have seen him pitch a lot," Gillispie said. "I think some of the things we liked about him at the University of Louisville was just the body, really good mover. We really liked the way the delivery works, the arm action works, and we think he's sort of the type of player that if he were to come into our environment, we really like the potential he has to develop.

"So, at all those stops, we've been able to watch him, and it's always really nice to be able to add a sort of homegrown kid to the organization."

"It's always really nice to be able to add a sort of homegrown Cleveland kid to the to the organization."#Guardians Senior VP of Scouting Paul Gillispie on Cleveland's 11th round pick Jake Bean. The Louisville pitcher was at Kent State previously and grew up in Middlefield, OH.… pic.twitter.com/PlWP43h2YZ — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) July 13, 2026

If Bean ends up deciding to sign with the Guardians, he will snag a contract of roughly $150,000, a pretty nice chunk of change for someone who is going to be fighting for time on the diamond in a loaded system.

Now, under the instruction and guidance of one of baseball's best farm systems for pitchers, Bean will have a chance to settle in and show the professional scene what he has to offer.

The Guardians will continue working with the organization's newest youngsters to sign them to their respective professional deals and persuade some from taking their talents to the college level.