Confidence Fuels Kahlil Watson in Walk-Off Win Over White Sox

The Cleveland Guardians just find ways to win.

And as Brayan Rocchio said after his walk-off two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night, this team simply doesn't quit.

On Friday, July 3, the Guardians played host to the White Sox from Progressive Field for the second outing of a four-game series. Taking home the first game of the series on Thursday gave them plenty of momentum heading into Friday's showing, but a three-run blast in the fifth inning, followed by a rain delay, put the team on it's heels.

However, with a bit of gritty GuardsBall and the team's rookies stepping up, somehow, someway, they rallied to score three straight runs and pull off another comeback victory.

After starting pitcher Gavin Williams exited following a roughly two-hour weather delay, Cleveland's bullpen would swallow the next 5.1 innings, giving up a measly one hit along the way. That productivity allowed the Guardians to set themselves up for a walk-off winner in the bottom of the 10th, where rookie outfielder Kahlil Watson would smack an RBI single up the gut for the win.

“It's special,” Watson said, reflecting on the moment postgame. “All the guys, they played a big role tonight. … It's just a special moment, the first walk-off of my career. It's unbelievable. I really want to relive that again, which I will, but it was special tonight.”

Watson shared that such an obvious comfort level at the plate in a critical moment came from his confidence, a characteristic he has carried with him his entire life.

“I’m just being confident in myself, going up there and trusting my work,” he said.

The 23-year-old finished the night with a 1-for-2 performance at the plate. He entered in the later stages, pinch-hitting for veteran utility David Fry.

Trust from manager Stephen Vogt in a position like that comes from Watson's hot streak as of late.

"Just watch him in the dugout, too," Vogt said when asked about Watson's reputation of being composed and confident. "Good at-bat, bad at-bat, he looks the exact same. Slow heartbeat. No moment, no scene seems to be too much for him. It's been really fun to see.”

He began his major league career with an abysmal 0-for-12 with eight strikeouts across four games. And while it looked like his time up in Cleveland would be cut short after that, he did a 180 and has looked like that flashy, dominant player he was in Triple-A.

Including Friday night's performance, Watson is slashing .361/.395/.528 for an OPS of .923 across the last 11 games. He has 13 hits, three doubles, one home run, three runs scored and nine RBI during that time frame as well.

If he and the Guardians can carry this momentum into the rest of the weekend, they'll be able to surge themselves further ahead in the American League Central. After back-to-back wins, the Guardians sit with sole control of the No. 1 spot.

Back in action on Saturday, July 4, the two sides will meet at 7:10 p.m. EST for a holiday showing.