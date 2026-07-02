Kahlil Watson Continues To Rebound Following Strugglesome Start to MLB Career

Across his first four games and 12 plate appearances, Cleveland Guardians rookie outfielder Kahlil Watson didn't have a hit.

In fact, not only did he not have a hit, he also didn't record a single walk, all while striking out a whopping eight times.

After such a poor start to his major league career, it seemed that when the Guardians were going to begin activating guys off the injured list, he would be the first one sent down. But with his back up against the wall, Watson found a way to put himself back on track.

Since June 22, playing in nine outings, the 23-year-old has done a complete 180. Going up to the plate 31 times, Watson has posted 12 hits, three doubles, one home run, three runs scored and eight RBI. He has also cut down on the strikeouts, swinging and missing just six times while walking once.

While he is always going to have strikeout problems, something that has followed him to every level of the game, he has shown enough discipline at the plate to make up for such moments the very next at-bat.

When asked about how much he's enjoyed seeing Watson settle in, Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said it has been great for the team.

"He has been swinging the bat unbelievably [well]," Vogt said. "He's playing great defense. Kahlil is a really great player. You know, he hasn't had much time up here, but he's an awesome kid. He works tremendously hard. It has been really fun to see him get with this group, and the way they have embraced him."

Jun 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians right fielder Kahlil Watson (31) reaches for the ball on a single by Seattle Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena (not pictured) in the sixth inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Watson brings a special knack for speed, athleticism and power to the outfield that they haven't had in quite some time.

The former 16th overall selection in the 2021 MLB June Amateur Draft can track down a fly ball with ease, field a liner and get it right back to the infield, fly around the base paths and even leave the yard. Before his promotion to the big leagues, he had swiped 15 bags in Triple-A Columbus and tacked on a whopping 12 doubles and 12 home runs across 56 games.

While growing pains are certainly going to come and go for the youngster, if he can reach his potential, the Guardians may have found another staple for an already talented outfielding corps.

Making his debut at Progressive Field this past week, Watson said that he feels he is in a good spot to continue growing.

"I just feel like I'm in a good spot, continue to do my routines and just keep trying to work," he said Friday. "That means a lot [getting a call-up], I think I worked my whole life for this moment. I think I'm still in the moment, but, I'm just happy I'm here and I can contribute to the team."

"I just feel like I'm at a good spot"#Guardians rookie Kahlil Watson on his continued success at the plate and what his home debut meant to him Friday night



"I'm just happy I'm here, and I can contribute to the team."#GuardsBall @WEWS pic.twitter.com/Z6JJ1IP3O4 — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) June 27, 2026

Watson will have a chance to keep his hot bat going this weekend as the Guardians play host to the red-hot Chicago White Sox.

With a need for continued success at the plate, the Guardians will look to Watson and the rest of the youngsters to keep the offense going as the race for the top spot in the American League Central remains competitive.

The Guardians and White Sox kick things off on Thursday, July 2, at 6:40 p.m. EST from Progressive Field.