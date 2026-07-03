Daniel Espino's 1.2-Inning Outing Gives Guardians Major Relief Regarding His Health

When the Cleveland Guardians called up former top pitching prospect Daniel Espino, one of the biggest questions was how long he would be able to stay in games.

Up until the end of the 2025 season, Espino had missed significant time due to multiple arm injuries, spending much of the previous few years focused on his recovery and rehabilitation.

But on Thursday, July 2, Espino gave the Guardians 1.2 innings of work, the longest amount of time he had spent on the mound since April of 2022, showing a big jump in his health and reliability to stay in contests.

While he was out there, he was efficient, too, not just taking up time. He finished with 35 pitches thrown, 20 of which were strikes, contributing to two strikeouts. He also allowed just one hit and one walk, but didn't allow anyone to get around the bags and score.

"Just like gutsy performance by him," manager Stephen Vogt said after the Guardians' 6-5 comeback win over the Chicago White Sox.

Daniel Espino went 1 2/3 innings today. It's his longest outing since April 29, 2022, when he went 4 2/3 innings in a start for Double-A Akron. — Tim Stebbins (@tim_stebbins) July 3, 2026

Taking up the sixth and part of the seventh inning, Espino was able to keep the Guardians in the game after starting pitcher Slade Cecconi exited after giving up nine hits and five earned runs. While the game felt somewhat out of reach when Espino entered, his ability to get in control of the game set the offense up to spark a comeback.

The offense put up one run in the sixth, one in the seventh and then two more in the ninth to push themselves ahead, 6-5, and clinch a walk-off victory.

If Espino even allows one run, Cleveland likely isn't able to rally and pull off a series-opening win.

Columbus Clippers pitcher Daniel Espino participates in practice at Huntington Park on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That type of longevity, mixed with an efficient performance, was a great sign that the Guardians can use Espino more often.

Vogt mentioned that earlier in the week, the coaching staff had discussed that they were looking to see more length out of Espino, something that would allow the bullpen to have more flexibility, especially as the back half of the year approaches.

"It came up a couple of days ago. We had a situation, one of the games where we might have needed some length from Daniel," Vogt said. "We had to kind of talk with the medical staff, talk with the pitching team, put our heads together on what are exactly his maximums, and it's 35 pitches..."

Getting to that 35 mark and then being pulled now makes sense when looking back at Thursday's game. In his other four major league appearances, he had eclipsed 20 pitches just once, and tossed 12, 16 and 18 in the other three.

However, the fact that Espino has now stretched his workload to a season-high 35 pitches is an encouraging sign. It suggests he could soon take on a larger role out of the bullpen, whether that's working deeper into relief appearances or pitching more frequently.

With a big-time series running through Sunday, July 5, there is a high likelihood that Espino gets another chance to show the White Sox what he has in the tank.