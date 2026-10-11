Gavin Williams’ Historic Start Was the Difference Maker in Guardians Game 5 Win

The Cleveland Guardians are officially headed to the American League Championship Series.

After dropping Games 1 and 2 of the AL Division Series, the Guardians dug deep and rallied to win three games straight. To do so, multiple different players were leaned on to provide special and game-winning moments.

“Backs against the wall," manager Stephen Vogt yelled in the clubhouse post-game. "Three straight elimination games. You boys showed up and showed out.”

But in Game 5, with the season on the line, there wasn't a player more impactful than starter Gavin Williams. He helped lead the team to a 2-0 shutout victory at home in front of a packed house at Progressive Field.

Gavin Williams exits to a standing ovation 👏 pic.twitter.com/CwsMMd4al9 — MLB (@MLB) October 11, 2026

He entered Saturday's outing with just a day of rest, having pitched in the Guardians' Game 4 victory in Chicago. And while for some, that may affect their ability to go out there and pitch well, that wasn't the case for him.

The 27-year-old tossed 5.2 innings, striking out 12 batters and giving up just one hit and two walks. He bowed out with 94 pitches thrown, 65 of which were strikes.

"I've got one job to do, and that's to throw strikes and give our team the best chance to win," he said postgame.

"I've got one job to do, and that's to throw strikes..."



12 Ks in a must-win Game 5, Gavin Williams and his @CleGuardians are back in the ALCS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/htRlXlEiMs — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) October 11, 2026

His clip of 12 batters sent down tied the record for the most strikeouts in franchise history in a postseason game, a previous mark set by Charles Nagy in 1996. He posted 11 in his first start of the ALDS.

Such efforts have led to him now also becoming just one of seven pitchers in the history of the game to strike out 23 or more batters in a single postseason series.

His postseason ERA now sits at a measly 1.54 across 11.2 innings of work, all while his WHIP remains under 1.0 at a mark of 0.94. He also has 24 total strikeouts, with just six hits and five walks allowed.

To say Williams has been simply reliable this season would almost be an understatement. He has been downright dominant and unstoppable when he gets into a rhythm.

If Cleveland can get him to continue this hot streak, all while the offense continues to deliver and the rest of the pitching staff remains some sort of consistency, the Guardians have a legitimate opportunity to make a run towards a World Series title.

Who's it gonna be?! The final four 2026 World Series possible matchups are: Rays-Brewers, Guardians-Dodgers, Brewers-Guardians, or Dodgers-Rays 🤔⚾ pic.twitter.com/Zs1Kf4pReE — Chris Creamer | SportsLogos.net (@sportslogosnet) October 11, 2026

Williams and the Guardians now look ahead to the Tampa Bay Rays, as the two sides will meet at Tropicana Field to open Game 1 of the ALCS at 8:00 p.m. EST on Monday, Oct. 12.

Cleveland's most reliable arm in the postseason will likely need some rest, but it is hard to imagine he won't be itching to get back out onto the mound by Game 3 or 4.

The #Guardians now turn the page to the ALCS against the Tampa Bay Rays:



G1: Mo. Oct. 12 @ Tampa Bay, 8 pm

G2: Tu. Oct. 13 @ Tampa Bay, 8 pm

G3: Th. Oct. 15 @ Cleveland, 6 pm

G4: Fr. Oct. 16 @ Cleveland, 6 pm

G5: Sa. Oct. 17 @ Cleveland, 8 pm

G6: Mo. Oct. 19 @ Tampa Bay 5 pm

G7:… — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) October 11, 2026