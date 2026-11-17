The Cleveland Guardians are beginning preparation for the upcoming MLB Winter Meetings.

As the temperature continues to drop in Cleveland, the front office knows that this means the offseason is slowly chugging along and approaching a few important dates.

On Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2026, the MLB Rule 5 Draft is set to occur. That is, as long as MLB and the MLBPA find middle ground in their behind-the-scenes negotiation. The two sides are currently jostling back and forth as they attempt to align on a new collective bargaining agreement.

But even if the Rule 5 Draft doesn't end up happening as scheduled, the Guardians are dotting their i's and crossing their t's.

In the late evening hours of Tuesday, Nov. 17, the Guardians announced that they added three top prospects to the 40-man roster: outfielder Jaison Chourio, right-handed starting pitcher Justin Campbell and utility Kody Huff. The three are now protected from the Rule 5 Draft.

The Position Players

Columbus Clippers’s Kody Huff stands on the field during practice at Huntington Park on Wednesday, March 25, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Both Huff and Chourio are some of the Guardians' most exciting prospects heading out of the 2026 season.

Huff, at 25 years old, has grown his skill set tremendously this past year in Triple-A. He has jumped from primarily playing catcher to now being able to be flexed to both first and third base reliably. In 2026, he suited up as a catcher 46 times, a third baseman 35 times and a first baseman 28 times. He also served as the Columbus Clippers' designated hitter 14 times.

Offensively, he developed a pretty consistent approach at the plate, finishing with a slashing line of .264/.375/.513 with 23 doubles, six triples and 23 home runs. He also drew 69 walks to 97 strikeouts.

As major league utility David Fry continues to age, Huff could be in the pipeline to fill his void if he doesn't return to the team in 2027.

On Chourio's end, he is still probably a few seasons away from a major league appearance, but Cleveland wanted to protect him.

Across stops with the High-A Lake County Captains and Double-A Akron Rubberducks, the 21-year-old slashed .274/.376/.408 for an OPS of .784. While his bat is still looking to find a bit more power, he is flying around the base paths and showing his athleticism. He finished the year with a whopping 42 stolen bases.

With a promising career moving forward, it was no shock that the Guardians decided to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft.

Campbell's Exciting Arm

Climbing quickly through the Guardians' minor league system, Campbell is beginning to look like the organization's next best pitcher in the big leagues.

He rose from High-A, all the way up to Triple-A by the end of the 2026 season, averaging an ERA of 2.48 and a WHIP of 1.159 across 20 total games. While he will need some seasoning in Triple-A before making the jump to Progressive Field, 2027 has the chance to serve as a development year for him to get his ducks in a row for a 2028 debut.

A former first-round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, Campbell will look to stay healthy this offseason and continue developing.