The Cleveland Guardians made their second wave of offseason moves on Friday afternoon.

With the MLB’s official 5:00 p.m. EST non-tender deadline set for today, Cleveland had to make some important decisions regarding a list of players both on their minor and major league rosters.

One of the Guardians moves involved a fan favorite player being non-tendered, that being utility player David Fry. This means he can now enter free agency and is available to sign with any team.

The Cleveland #Guardians have announced the following roster moves for today’s non-tender deadline:



Prior to today’s 5pm ET deadline to tender Major League contracts for the 2027 season, the Guardians made the following moves:



- Non-tendered David Fry, granting him free… — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) November 20, 2026

Of course, this isn’t a huge loss for the Guardians as they struggled to find Fry any meaningful playing time with the way their roster has progressed in 2026. Aside from Fry’s departure from Cleveland, a few pitchers were signed to minor league contracts.

Here’s an overlook of all of the Guardians moves on Friday prior to the deadline:

Fry’s exit from Cleveland paves the way for the arrival of key prospect

Columbus Clippers’s Kody Huff stands on the field during practice at Huntington Park on Wednesday, March 25, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Although it is sad to see Fry depart from the Guardians, his age and overall production played a huge factor in this decision. Now, Cleveland has the flexibility to use one of their minor league utility players in 2027.

Kody Huff is their likely replacement for Fry in that role, as Huff was recently added to Cleveland’s 40-man roster earlier this week.

Huff is the 27th ranked prospect in the Guardians’ system and had a stellar season in Triple-A Columbus in 2026. Between catcher, first base, and third base, Huff had a .264 batting average with an OPS of .513 while tallying 23 home runs with 81 RBIs on 110 hits in 120 games.

Compared to Fry, Huff is the better option moving forward with the youth movement taking over this Guardians team. Fry batted .201 in 91 games played in 2026 with career lows in almost every major category.

It’s difficult to find a player that is comfortable and productive in multiple positions, and Cleveland feels Huff can be that player for them moving forward. Fry will be remembered for his timely postseason heroics in recent years.

Guardians’ arbitration decisions leave more questions than answers

Jul 29, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Matt Festa throws against the Cincinnati Reds in the seventh inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Guardians weren’t done with their deadline moves following their decision on David Fry, as they had a few pitchers that were also in need of salary moves.

That ultimately led to Cleveland signing pitchers Matt Festa, Colin Holderman, and Blake Perkins to three minor league contracts for 2027.

Cleveland avoided arbitration by signing these players to contracts, but the biggest question has to do with Matt Festa. During the 2026 season, Festa saw time out of their bullpen and was largely a disappointment.

In 66 appearances, Festa finished the season with a 3.78 ERA while allowing 66 hits and seven home runs in his 66.2 innings pitched. Not to mention, his 1.31 WHIP was one of the worst on the team for players who pitched in more than 50 games this season.

If the move was made out of consciousness for their pitching depth, then it’s not the worst move. When it comes to signing Colin Holderman, that’s a move that makes sense.

Jul 11, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Colin Holderman reacts following the win against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Holderman, who also pitched out of the bullpen, didn’t make Cleveland’s postseason roster after undergoing season ending wrist surgery. Prior to this, he had a 2.73 ERA in 54 games while giving up only 35 hits in his 52 innings pitched.

His 1.04 WHIP was the best on the team in 2026, with rookie sensation Parker Messick’s 1.06 WHIP just behind Holderman.

For Perkins, he was included in the trade that saw Bo Naylor head to Milwaukee. He never saw a single game of major league action for Cleveland and will remain in the minor leagues heading into 2027.

Regardless of how fans feel about these moves, these are the least of their concerns. A whole offseason of potential upgrade scenarios await, and the Guardians’ roster now sits at 39 players.