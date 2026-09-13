Guardians Return Struggling Rookie Reliever To Columbus, Promote Veteran Arm

The Cleveland Guardians are making moves as they look to finish off the series in Minnesota on a high note.

On Sunday, Sept. 13, the Guardians and Minnesota Twins will conclude a three-game weekend set at 2:10 p.m. EST. Ahead of the finale, the front office made a few changes to the major league roster to bolster the back-end pitching.

Rookie right-handed reliever Franco Aleman, who has fallen under scrutiny in the last few outings due to his play on the mound, was returned to Triple-A Columbus. In a corresponding move, veteran righty Connor Brogdon was promoted to the big leagues.

Aleman's demotion back to the minors comes as no surprise, especially considering the 26-year-old struggled Saturday night. He entered in the third frame, going just 0.2 innings while giving up five hits, four earned runs and one walk.

Every run the Twins scored came from Aleman's time on the bump.

He hasn't performed well the last few games.

Across his last eight games in relief, he has given up 15 hits, nine runs, eight earned runs, three home runs and five walks. He has also hit three batters. Such efforts are good enough for an 8.64 ERA.

While he is just a rookie, Cleveland's hunt for the top spot in the American League Central standings puts them in a spot where they cannot be complacent. The bullpen needs to be sharp, especially in series against Central opponents.

Sep 12, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Joey Cantillo (54) throws to the Minnesota Twins in the sixth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After this weekend's series against the Twins, the Guardians return to Progressive Field on Monday to kick off a homestand against the Chicago White Sox.

With Aleman being returned to Columbus to get back into form, the front office decided to give right-handed veteran reliever Connor Brogdon another shot at showing what he has in the tank.

He was playing in the majors at the beginning of the season, having made the final cut for the Opening Day roster. However, he struggled mightily and never quite panned out, eventually being designated for assignment. He cleared waivers and has stayed in Columbus for most of the year.

Across 12 appearances and five games finished, the 31-year-old owns a 6.35 ERA and a 1.324 WHIP.

His numbers aren't too shiny, but the hope is that he can eat up some innings if the Guardians get in a sticky situation on Sunday.

While the bullpen has been somewhat all over the place the last few weeks, Cleveland will hopefully iron out the kinks and get the final group set for the postseason after testing the waters with a few more guys.