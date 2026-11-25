The Cleveland Guardians' front office has been busy over the last few days.

Following pitching signings on both Monday and Tuesday, the Guardians have added another intriguing talent to the bucket of moves made this week.

On Wednesday, Nov. 25, the Guardians announced the signing of catcher Andy Yerzy to a Minor League contract. The 28-year-old joins the organization with a good chunk of experience, having played in the minors with the Arizona Diamondbacks, St. Louis Cardinals, Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds.

Yerzy will be a Minor League camp participant as well, adding more depth to the catcher position ahead of the 2027 season.

The Cleveland Guardians have signed C Andy Yerzy to a Minor League contract. He will be a Minor League camp participant. #GuardsBall — GuardsInsider (@GuardsInsider) November 25, 2026

Yerzy's Numbers

Across the last 10 seasons, Yerzy has worked his way through every level of the minor league system and changed organizations four times. Along the way, he has built a career total of 453 hits, 84 doubles, 75 home runs and 287 RBI, complementing a .224/.320/.379 slash line.

🚨CPBL Alumni Update 🚨



After hitting 6 HR’s and slugging .500 in A-ball, Andy Yerzy (@ayerzy56) was promoted to HiA where he has continued to perform. He has an OPS of .857 and a pair of HR’s since being promoted. #TeamRawlingsCanada @RawlingsSports



pic.twitter.com/kSiXmxxTo7 — CPBL (@CPBLeague) June 26, 2021

At the plate, he has never really stood out in any particular area, but he does have pretty good power behind his bat.

What makes him so intriguing, though, especially for an organization like the Guardians, is his versatility defensively. Not only does he play catcher, but he can also slide over to first base.

⚾️ @HillsboroHops star Andy Yerzy is making the move from catcher to 1st base this season, "whatever gets me in the lineup and whatever they want me to do, I'm fine with it. As long as I get to keep playing, I'm good with it."#AllHoppedUp pic.twitter.com/rDU7LMQB6q — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) June 13, 2019

He has played nearly 2,500 innings behind home plate, all while approaching 1,500 innings played at first base. That level of experience at two positions gives a coaching staff a chance to flex him around, which also helps when building the lineup.

He will likely be assigned to the Triple-A Columbus Clippers, who may be thin at both positions, for the 2027 season.

Moving Forward

Amarillo Sod Poodles infielder Andy Yerzy reacts in a game against the Corpus Christi Hooks on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Whataburger Field. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The path to a major league role in Cleveland will be difficult, but not out of the equation for Yerzy.

Heading into the offseason, the Guardians have already cut ties with veterans Austin Hedges and David Fry, giving him an opportunity to take a second or third spot in the organization-wide depth chart.

However, to get to such a point, he would have to leapfrog the likes of prospects Cooper Ingle and Kody Huff, both of whom have been knocking on the door of a spot in the big leagues since the middle of the 2026 season.

Yerzy gives the Clippers, though, a bit of depth at the catcher position, especially if that room sees either Ingle or Huff make the jump.

While the signing isn't going to turn any heads, it is still a positive sign to see the front office staying active, especially while a potential league-wide lockout looms.