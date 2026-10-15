Rays Feature New-Look Lineup for Game 3 vs. Guardians
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The Tampa Bay Rays were able to tie up their ALCS matchup with the Cleveland Guardians with a 3-1 victory in Game 2.
Now, they are heading on the road in an attempt to take control back in Game 3 at Progressive Field. Because of inclement weather heading toward the city, the first pitch for the contest has been moved up to 1 p.m. ET.
Taking the mound for the Rays in a surprising turn of events will be Griffin Jax. He pitched in relief in the ALDS in Game 3 against the New York Yankees, but will get the ball first on Thursday afternoon. Nick Martinez, whom many expected to be the Game 3 starter, is available out of the bullpen once again.
Behind Jax in the field, manager Kevin Cash has made some changes to his defensive alignment and batting order. The top three remains unchanged, which has been the case for most of the season.
Kevin Cash shakes up Rays lineup for ALCS Game 3
Designated hitter Yandy Diaz is in the leadoff spot. Batting second and playing first base is Jonathan Aranda, who is still looking for his first hit of the series after a strong ALDS against the New York Yankees.
Playing third base and batting third is Junior Caminero. His protection in the lineup remains the same, with Victor Mesa Jr. in the cleanup spot. He is playing right field again with Chandler Simpson back in the lineup.
This is the second straight start for Simpson, but he is moving up in the order. He is slotted in the No. 5 hole after batting sixth in Game 2. Behind him this time is catcher Liam Hicks, who is also making his second start and has been moved up.
In the previous game, Hicks was No. 8 in the order. This time around, he is No. 6, making it three left-handed hitters in a row for Tampa Bay. That makes them a little easier to counter late in games, but Ryan Vilade awaits off the bench as a right-handed pinch hitter.
Down to No. 7 in the order is Jonny DeLuca, who is in center field. Like Mesa Jr., he has turned into an everyday player regardless of who is opposing the team on the mound. Despite the Guardians going with right-handed pitcher Gavin Williams, DeLuca remains in the lineup over veteran Cedric Mullins.
Batting eighth and making his first ALCS start is Richie Palacios. He takes over at second base, replacing Ben Williamson, as the left-handed hitter in the platoon. Rounding out the lineup is switch-hitting, Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalst Taylor Walls at shortstop.
Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. Previously, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.