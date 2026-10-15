Rays Feature New-Look Lineup for Game 3 vs. Guardians

The Tampa Bay Rays were able to tie up their ALCS matchup with the Cleveland Guardians with a 3-1 victory in Game 2.

Now, they are heading on the road in an attempt to take control back in Game 3 at Progressive Field. Because of inclement weather heading toward the city, the first pitch for the contest has been moved up to 1 p.m. ET.

Taking the mound for the Rays in a surprising turn of events will be Griffin Jax. He pitched in relief in the ALDS in Game 3 against the New York Yankees, but will get the ball first on Thursday afternoon. Nick Martinez, whom many expected to be the Game 3 starter, is available out of the bullpen once again.

Behind Jax in the field, manager Kevin Cash has made some changes to his defensive alignment and batting order. The top three remains unchanged, which has been the case for most of the season.

Kevin Cash shakes up Rays lineup for ALCS Game 3

Oct 5, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Richie Palacios (1) hits a single during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees in game two of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Designated hitter Yandy Diaz is in the leadoff spot. Batting second and playing first base is Jonathan Aranda, who is still looking for his first hit of the series after a strong ALDS against the New York Yankees.

Playing third base and batting third is Junior Caminero. His protection in the lineup remains the same, with Victor Mesa Jr. in the cleanup spot. He is playing right field again with Chandler Simpson back in the lineup.

This is the second straight start for Simpson, but he is moving up in the order. He is slotted in the No. 5 hole after batting sixth in Game 2. Behind him this time is catcher Liam Hicks, who is also making his second start and has been moved up.

#Rays lineup for Game 3 (1 ET on TBS), with Palacios making his ALCS debut at 2B and Hicks hitting 6th behind Chandler Simpson. pic.twitter.com/KLRd6zlzxX — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) October 15, 2026

In the previous game, Hicks was No. 8 in the order. This time around, he is No. 6, making it three left-handed hitters in a row for Tampa Bay. That makes them a little easier to counter late in games, but Ryan Vilade awaits off the bench as a right-handed pinch hitter.

Down to No. 7 in the order is Jonny DeLuca, who is in center field. Like Mesa Jr., he has turned into an everyday player regardless of who is opposing the team on the mound. Despite the Guardians going with right-handed pitcher Gavin Williams, DeLuca remains in the lineup over veteran Cedric Mullins.

Batting eighth and making his first ALCS start is Richie Palacios. He takes over at second base, replacing Ben Williamson, as the left-handed hitter in the platoon. Rounding out the lineup is switch-hitting, Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalst Taylor Walls at shortstop.