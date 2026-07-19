Lengthy On-Base Streak Shooting This Cleveland Guardians Prospect's Stock Up

The Cleveland Guardians have quickly developed the organization's 2025 MLB Draft class.

And at the top of the list of impressive showings sits first baseman Nolan Schubart, who is not just getting on base consistently, but is also providing pop with his bat.

On Saturday, July 18, Schubart, playing with the Double-A Akron Rubberducks, extended his organization-leading on-base streak to 45 games, beginning an outing against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies with an RBI triple. Later in the outing, he also smashed his leading 21st home run of the campaign, which was a bases-clearing grand slam.

The Rubberducks would go on to win the game, 12-3, with Schubart finishing with a 2-for-5 mark from the plate with two runs scored and five RBI.

Streak extended!



Cleveland #Guardians 22yr old (1B) prospect Nolan Schubart extends his on-base streak to 45 games on an RBI triple in the 1st inning for Akron at Binghamton. #GuardsBall pic.twitter.com/t74kBrWZls — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) July 18, 2026

While he hasn't been up in Akron for long, he has impressed with his reliability at the plate.

In his first game up, which came on Friday, July 17, Schubart posted a 2-for-4 line that included a walk. His ability to not just hit for power but also stay disciplined has led to many eyes being drawn his direction. Quickly, Schubart is showing that he could be Cleveland's major league first baseman of the future.

On the campaign, through both Double-A and High-A ball, the 22-year-old owns a pretty impressive slashing line of .249/.400/.538, which brings his OPS to .938.

This isn't coming out of nowhere, though, as he flashed this type of production back in 2025 with the Low-A Hill City Howlers. Across just 15 games, he posted 13 hits and 15 walks, adding on two doubles and three home runs with seven RBI.

The part of his game that has taken a major step forward this season has been his power, which now puts him as the model for the rest of the organization.

Whether there are runners on base, in scoring position, or he's hitting with two outs, Schubart has consistently delivered. While there are bound to be growing pains at Double-A, his hot start has laid the foundation for a potential early promotion to Triple-A in 2027, with a realistic chance of reaching the majors later that season if the timing makes sense.

Nolan Schubart is on a tear lately.



45-game on-base streak and adds to his impressive resume with a grand slam. His first in Double-A. #GuardsBall pic.twitter.com/WqVXJdxEJ7 — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) July 18, 2026

As the newcomers enter the organization, those taken in the 2026 MLB Draft, it may be easy to shift focus to the shiny, unknown talent that comes with them. However, make a note to not forget about one of Cleveland's top up-and-coming talents in Schubart.

Schubart and the Rubberducks are right back in action on Sunday, July 19, to continue the series against the Rumble Ponies.