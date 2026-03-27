What to Expect From Gavin Williams in His 2026 Season Debut for the Guardians

It's time to see what Gavin Williams looks like in 2026.

All offseason, the Cleveland Guardians’ right-hander drew praise from national analysts, many of whom believe this could be the year he breaks out and enters the Cy Young conversation. On Friday, March 27, he’ll get his first opportunity to back that up, taking the mound against the Seattle Mariners in his season debut.

Earlier this offseason, manager Stephen Vogt highlighted that Williams was focused on having his best season yet.

“In the three years I've known Gavin, I've never seen him this focused or determined. He had a tremendous offseason,” Vogt said. “The last few months [of 2025], I don't think we could have drawn up a better stretch than what Gavin Williams did for us.

"I’m really thrilled to see him come in ready to go. But there is a different determination about him. He wants to be one of the best. He knows he's one of the best, and that's a really good feeling for us.”

With the Guardians already securing a win on Opening Day, Williams will take the ball with a chance to keep that momentum rolling. Against a Mariners lineup that showed its power with four home runs the night prior, his ability to command the strike zone and mix pitches will be key.

A Comfortable Spring

It wasn't an eye-popping spring for Williams, but that may be a good thing.

Across five starts, he showed strong command and efficiency, striking out 19 batters while walking just two. He finished with a 1.19 WHIP, consistently working ahead in counts and limiting free passes.

More importantly, it wasn’t just the numbers that looked good, but his pitching arsenal as well.

Williams has traditionally leaned on his four-seam fastball, curveball and sweeper, occasionally mixing in a cutter and sinker. However, those have been used less than 15% of the time in years past. One of the biggest developments late last season, and something that carried into spring, was the increased effectiveness of his sinker.

He is expected to utilize it far more often in 2026, especially as a way to keep opposing batters on their toes. That would give him five pitches he's very comfortable using.

Against a heavy-hitting Mariners squad that bashed four solo home runs last night off starter Tanner Bibee, Williams will likely stretch the strike zone and rotate through different pitches to find what can best keep the opposition at bay.

Williams' Strong Finish to 2025

Much of the optimism surrounding him stems from what he did at the end of last season during a stretch where the Guardians climbed all the way back to win the American League Central.

In his regular-season finale, he pitched through six innings on the mound, allowing just four hits and two earned runs, all while striking out an impressive 12 batters. The Guardians went on to win that game, 5-2, pushing Williams' overall record to 12-5 as a starting pitcher.

That type of performance wasn't very surprising, though, as the back-half of the campaign was where he thrived.

Just a month earlier, Williams had nearly come away with a no-hitter in a game against the New York Mets.

He had gone through eight innings of action and was approaching 130 pitches when superstar Juan Soto spoiled his potential historic performance. He crushed a solo home run with two outs to go in the game, ending what would've been the Guardians' first no-hitter since Len Barker's perfect game way back in 1981.

“It didn’t matter if I went to 140 pitches," he said at the time. "I would have done it anyway. It was pretty special to be out there. You never know when that’s gonna happen again.”

He finished the outing with just one hit and four walks given up while striking out six batters across 8.2 innings of action.

To many, it was obvious that Williams had emerged as arguably the Guardians’ most effective starter, posting the lowest ERA among the rotation.

If he can start off the year with the momentum he built at the end of 2025, while leaning into his calm and poised demeanor that he's known for, Cleveland will be in good hands as they look to win a game that would at least clinch a series split against the Mariners.