Under the Radar Outfield Prospect Thriving in Guardians Farm System

Adding to his impressive 2026 campaign, Cleveland Guardians prospect outfielder Ryan Cesarini of the Akron RubberDucks was named the Eastern League's Player of the Week.

The 23-year-old native of Scranton, Pa., has had an incredible campaign, slashing .307/.377/.590 across stops in High-A Lake County and Double-A Akron. No matter where he's playing, he's bashing the baseball consistently.

And that hasn't wavered at all. If anything, as of late, he's been on another level.

En route to his Player of the Week honor, Cesarini knocked nine balls into play across four games against the Altoona Curve for the Rubberducks. Such numbers bumped his batting average up to .474 during that span, all while he posted six home runs and a whopping 11 RBI.

It feels like, at this rate, there's a realistic possibility that Cesarini could be a member of the Triple-A Columbus Clippers by the time 2027's Opening Day rolls around.

For being a 14th-round pick just a few years back in the 2024 MLB Draft, his rise to stardom has been impressive, especially given just how reliable he has been. He doesn't just hit with power, draw walks or fly around the bases; he does all of that. In a game where one-trick ponies are often found, he has carved out a unique niche as a true do-it-all player.

Beginning with the Low-A Hill City Howlers, he has had a quick rise through the system.

And while many of the 2025 draft class continue to draw praise for their development rate, Cesarini simply cannot be ignored.

Since his promotion to Double-A just a few weeks ago, he is batting nearly .400 with eight moon shots and just north of 20 RBI. If he can keep this up, all while the rest of the Akron squad continues their hot play as well, the RubberDucks could be competing for a crown in just a few weeks.

After the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline concluded, Guardians President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti shared that the depth of Cleveland's minor league system is something that the organization has prided itself on.

“I do feel fortunate that we have a very healthy and robust farm system, and we were able to make trades..." Antonetti said. "Not only do we have players to be able to trade, but still feel we are in a great position post-trades to have a very healthy farm system that not only will impact us this year, but for years to come.”

Although the team did move on from some of it's youngsters at the deadline, loading up on major league talent in the process, prospects like Cesarini show that the organization still has plenty of talent in the minors to continue to build around for years to come.