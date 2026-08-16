4 2026 Draft Picks Crack the Guardians' Top 30 Prospect Rankings

The Cleveland Guardians are getting ready to welcome the next wave of prospects into the organization.

And fortunately, a good chunk are already receiving top praise.

In the most recent update of the Guardians' Top 30-prospect list, four members of the 2026 MLB Draft have joined the bunch.

Cleveland's first-round selection, right-handed pitcher Liam Peterson, comes in high at the No. 7 spot. Behind Peterson sits right-handed pitcher Savion Sims at No. 19, with outfielder Tre Broussard coming in at No. 20. Rounding out the list is No. 26-ranked prospect Kade Lewis, who can play both first and third base.

While Peterson was taken high in this year's draft, the other three came in the third (Broussard), fourth (Lewis) and seventh (Sims) rounds.

Just a few weeks back, the Guardians wrapped up the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline, making a few major moves to strengthen the big-league squad as the back half of the season comes to a close. When asked about the front office's ability to shell out prospects to make such trades happen, President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti shared that he was excited about how well-rounded the farm system is.

“I do feel fortunate that we have a very healthy and robust farm system, and we were able to make trades like this," Antonetti said. "Not only have players to be able to trade, but still feel we are in a great position post-trades to have a very healthy farm system that not only will impact us this year, but for years to come.”

The Guardians didn't end up having to move any top-tier prospects to land outfielder Jo Adell, left-handed pitcher Foster Griffin, righty Craig Yoho and first baseman Nathaniel Lowe.

If anything, they just opened up more room for the 2026 draft picks to grow and rise through the system without being stuck behind anyone for too long.

Peterson, a Top 100 prospect in the draft, will likely start his career with the High-A Lake County Captains when the time comes. Having him on a $4.53 million contract shows just how much they believe in what he has to offer.

With a need for a bit more talent at the position in Triple-A, there's a shot that he rises through the ranks relatively quickly.

Sims, Broussard and Lewis all have the tools to be successful pieces in the minors as well, especially as the 2025 draft continues to receive quick promotions up the ladder. Each will likely get time in Lake County relatively quickly.

As the rest of the class continues to settle in, the four that already put their name on the map have high expectations moving forward.