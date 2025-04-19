Cleveland Guardians Pitcher Starting to Look Like a Lost Cause
The Cleveland Guardians entered 2025 they would have to piece together their starting rotation, as it was a major issue last year and didn't get a whole lot better during the offseason.
The Guardians' last spot on their starting pitching staff was up for grabs in spring training, with Logan Allen and Triston McKenzie representing the primary two arms fighting for it. Allen ended up winning the battle, relegating McKenzie to the bullpen.
On the surface, it didn't look like the worst thing in the world for the struggling McKenzie. Perhaps a trip to the bullpen would actually help him rebuild some of his confidence?
That's what you would have thought, but instead, McKenzie has continued to falter, as he has already allowed seven earned runs in 5.2 innings of relief this season. He owns an alarming 2.471 WHIP thus far, and he has issued seven walks.
Yes, it's still very early in the season, but this is certainly not the start anyone was hoping to see from McKenzie, who labored mightily in 2024 before being demoted to the minor leagues.
It's beginning to look more and more like the 27-year-old—who displayed show much promise a few years ago—is a lost cause, as he really hasn't been a reliable arm since 2022. During that campaign, McKenzie pitched to the tune of a 2.96 ERA while logging a 0.951 WHIP over 191.1 frames.
That pitcher appears to be long gone, thanks much in part to injuries completely derailing his 2023 season. He has been unable to regain his mojo ever since, and now, Cleveland has absolutely no reason to have any faith in him as a dependable option, whether that's in the starting rotation or in a relief role.
There is definitely time for McKenzie to turn things around, but there is no doubt that his future looks bleaker now than ever.
